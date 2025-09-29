Bad Bunny has become one of the most recognisable performers in global music, with his career now defined as much by striking images as by his sound.

In 2025, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has made headlines for a string of high-profile appearances, from being confirmed as the next Super Bowl halftime headliner to starring in a provocative Calvin Klein campaign and reigniting speculation over his relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Each of these moments, widely shared in photographs and videos, highlights how the star's influence now extends far beyond music. The pictures capture a performer navigating the peak of his fame, while shaping wider conversations around fashion, celebrity culture and representation.

Super Bowl Spotlight

The most prominent announcement of Bad Bunny's year is that he will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on 8 February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The NFL confirmed the news in late September, describing him as 'a once-in-a-generation global performer', according to Reuters.

Images from the announcement, featuring his name alongside NFL branding, spread quickly across social media, marking a significant milestone in his career. For Bad Bunny, whose tours already fill stadiums worldwide, the Super Bowl offers a chance to bring Latin music to one of the world's largest stages.

Commentators note that the choice reflects the NFL's recent pattern of booking international icons, following performances by Rihanna and Beyoncé, while also underlining the growing mainstream presence of reggaeton and trap artists in the United States.

Calvin Klein Campaign

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny fronted a Calvin Klein campaign that generated widespread media coverage. The photos showed him modelling the brand's signature cotton stretch underwear in minimalist black-and-white shots. Outlets including Page Six and Billboard praised the campaign for its boldness and cultural impact, with social media users quick to respond.

Behind-the-scenes images, circulated online, offered glimpses of a more relaxed atmosphere on set and helped humanise the star outside of his polished poses. For observers, the campaign cemented his position not just as a musician but also as a global fashion figure. His openness to gender-fluid and provocative styling has ensured his continued presence in discussions of masculinity, identity and celebrity branding.

Rumoured Romance

Bad Bunny's personal life also attracts attention. At New York Fashion Week, he was photographed watching a Calvin Klein runway show in which his former partner Kendall Jenner appeared. The sighting prompted speculation that the pair may be reconciling, with E! News and InStyle both publishing photographs of their appearance in the same venue.

Other photos that circulated widely this year include a mirror selfie he posted wearing Calvin Klein briefs and images from his sold-out residency in Puerto Rico. These pictures illustrate an arena-filling performer alongside an unfiltered social media presence.

Defined by Images

In 2025, Bad Bunny's story is being told as much through visuals as through his music. From the Super Bowl announcement to fashion campaigns and public sightings, the photographs capture an artist whose cultural reach continues to grow.

Whether on stage, in front of a camera or appearing at a fashion show, he has become a figure whose image resonates across audiences. For fans and commentators alike, the photos reflect a performer both shaping and reflecting global culture.