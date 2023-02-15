Olivia Wilde celebrated Valentine's Day by reflecting on the different kinds of love nearly three months after her split from Harry Styles.

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to repost a letter that author John Steinback gave to his son, Thom, in 1958. The post was initially shared by the Instagram page called Letters of Note. In his letter, the "Of Mice And Men" writer talks about the "different kinds of love."

"One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind."

Meanwhile, "the other is an outpouring of everything good in you—of kindness and consideration and respect—not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable."

Steinback's letter concludes, "The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn't know you had."

Wilde did not share anything else alongside her post. It comes after her split from Styles in November 2022 after two years of dating. Rumours have it that the breakup was caused by the drama surrounding the actress' previous relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children.

But sources for Page Six claimed that Wilde and Styles remain on good terms and that "there is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia or vice versa." They reportedly just drifted apart.

The former One Direction singer met the actress on the set of her film "Don't Worry Darling" in September 2020, where he stars as one of the male leads. At the time, Wilde was still engaged to the "Ted Lasso" star. They announced the end of their engagement in November 2020. Styles and Wilde were later photographed holding hands at his manager's wedding in January 2021, confirming rumours of their relationship.

Wilde has since slammed claims that she had cheated on Sudeikis, saying that their relationship was "over" long before she met the 28-year-old British crooner. Following her breakup with Styles, Wilde was seen hugging Sudeikis on a sidewalk in L.A.