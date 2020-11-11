Olivia Culpo talked about how she takes care of herself physically and mentally while she looks for holistic ways to deal with her endometriosis diagnosis.

The former Miss Universe graced the cover of the December issue of Shape magazine where she shared her struggles with chronic pain. She said she was diagnosed "about a year and a half ago." Prior to that, she already felt that something was wrong with her body.

"I had gone to a number of doctors in agony — crying, shaking. When you're living with chronic pain, you don't know if you want to throw up or just curl into a ball and cry," Culpo said.

She said it took her six months to try to figure out by herself what was wrong with her. She finally went to a doctor who diagnosed her with endometriosis.

"Good thing, because my condition was advanced, and she needed to check my eggs immediately to make sure my fertility was intact," the 28-year-old model-turned-actress continued.

As to how she addressed her condition, Culpo shared that right now she is on a holistic approach towards healing. She takes care of what she puts in her mouth and makes sure to pamper herself.

"I'm trying to figure out new ways to heal holistically through what I'm eating and the rest that I'm giving myself," the "Model Squad" star said.

Talking about her eating habits, Culpo shared that "80 percent of the time" she is "super healthy" and the 20 percent she gives in to her indulgences.

"I love to bake, and I love to cook. So typically when I indulge, it's not by going out somewhere," she explained adding that "the other part of the 20 percent is having a cocktail or a glass of champagne," which she loves.

Aside from watching her eating habits, Culpo also looks at meditation and Chinese healing methods to heal her endometriosis. She is "also exploring acupuncture, massages, Chinese herbal medicine, and maybe cutting out caffeine,"

Culpo said she plans to reach out to other people who share her diagnosis. She wants to "actively try to help people who live" with endometriosis and not just talk about her experience.