Close friends of Harry Styles are reportedly already anticipating that he will break up with Olivia Wilde because he could no longer handle all the drama surrounding her life.

The former "One Direction" singer is allegedly tired of all the drama, with sources claiming that he is already having "cold feet" over their relationship. There are questions about how long their romance will last given the dramatic few months they have been going through.

Aside from rumours of Wilde's rift with "Don't Worry Darling" star Florence Pugh, her former nanny also made damning revelations about her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. A source told Heat UK in its Nov. 1 issue that the singer is being "cautious."

The insider said, "If Olivia had her way, they'd be planning their wedding. But while Harry hasn't ruled that out at all, he's diplomatically found a way to tread water on the topic." The source claimed that close friends of Styles even suspect he will split with Wilde saying, "A lot of people are wondering how much more he's going to take. It's the ultimate test of their long-term future right now, and Olivia is right to be worried because this is a lot for Harry to deal with."

Regarding the breakup with Sudeikis, the nanny told the Daily Mail that the exes were still happy together in September 2020. They even talked about wedding plans that same year in October.

However, Wilde became more distant while filming "Don't Worry Darling" in November 2020. She eventually announced the end of their engagement in the same month and in January 2021, was seen holding hands with Styles at his manager's wedding.

The nanny claimed Sudeikis was completely left blindsided by the split and was devastated. He allegedly found out about their relationship when he read their messages from an Apple watch she had left behind.

Wilde has since clarified that her relationship with the comedian was long over before she started seeing Styles. She and Sudeikis also shared a joint statement denying the nanny's claims. But the unnamed help insisted that the exes' beach trip in September 2020 showed they were still very much in love as they were photographed locked in PDA.

Meanwhile, amid the split claims, Wilde and Styles were photographed looking glum as they kept their distance while out for dinner with friends at Pace restaurant in L.A. on Wednesday. It was reportedly a far cry from their typical PDA. They were also seen arriving at the same gym separately on Tuesday morning.