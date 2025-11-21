Miss Universe 2025 has been thrust into a storm of controversy after judge Omar Harfouch publicly alleged that Miss Mexico's victory was influenced by business connections rather than merit.

His claims, which the Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) firmly denies, prompted the resignation of two judges and sparked global debate over conflict-of-interest rules in major beauty competitions.

Harfouch insists he was excluded from a secret pre-selection vote and suggests the pageant owner had financial ties to the winner's family. MUO counters that the judging process remained transparent and independently supervised.

Alleged Pre-Selection of Finalists

Omar Harfouch said the formal judging panel was bypassed to pre-select the Top 30 finalists through a secret vote. He asserted that this procedure involved people who were not permitted to take part, some of whom had personal ties to competitors. He claims that he was purposefully left out of this alleged 'impromptu jury,' which worries him about the credibility of the results.

Harfouch further implied that a participant was romantically involved with at least one member of this unofficial group. He contended that this constituted an apparent conflict of interest that might have affected the result. He characterised the circumstances as a violation of international competition ethics and professional norms.

Additionally, he cautioned that if the remaining judges took part in the final decision-making, they might face legal repercussions. Harfouch called the pre-selection procedure a 'global-scale fraud' and claimed to have discussed possible legal claims with a New York law firm. He underlined that the official judging panel should not support decisions made by unapproved parties.

Miss Mexico's Victory and Business Connections

Due to business relationships between her family and the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, Harfouch asserted that Miss Mexico's victory was practically preordained. He proposed that this relationship produced incentives to give her preference over other competitors. He claims that he used these underlying reasons to openly forecast her triumph on an HBO platform before the final event.

He claimed that Miss Mexico's father and pageant owner Raúl Rocha had financial ties. Harfouch suggested that these connections undermined the competition's objectivity. The investigation into potential conflicts of interest in prominent pageants has intensified following this disclosure.

Harfouch called Miss Mexico a 'fake winner' and reaffirmed that her achievement was staged in a subsequent Instagram post. He made it clear that the dispute is far from settled when he said he would provide more information in May 2026. Since then, fans and commentators have debated the accusations extensively.

MUO Denies Wrongdoing

Any allegations that the competition was manipulated have been publicly refuted by the Miss Universe Organisation. It emphasised the continued transparency, organisation, and independent oversight of the formal judgement process. The organisation also made it clear that the individuals Harfouch mentioned were part of the Beyond the Crown program, which functions independently of the primary judging panel.

No 'impromptu jury' had ever been permitted to have an impact on finalist selection, according to a spokesperson. MUO underlined that Harfouch's account of the incident was deceptive and did not accurately reflect the organisation's practices. They affirmed that he is no longer allowed to claim affiliation with the pageant or utilise the Miss Universe logo.

The organisation insists that all official judges complied with the regulations and that the competition's outcomes were fair. Even though the controversy has garnered attention, MUO is still defending the pageant's legitimacy and integrity. They have informed audiences and participants that oversight procedures are still in place.

Judge Resignations and Fallout

Harfouch and Claude Makélélé formally stepped out from the judging panel just days before the final. The timing of their resignations raised doubts regarding the competition's credibility. Since then, Louie Heredia has joined the panel to take up for the remaining judges.

Public reactions have been mixed. Some supporters praised Harfouch for speaking out against apparent corruption, while critics claimed that publicly revealing such claims could undermine the pageant's credibility. Social media has amplified debate, with fans and industry insiders closely scrutinising the allegations.

The resignations have also sparked legal and ethical debates. Allegations of fraud, corruption, and contract violations may be the primary focus of Harfouch's prospective legal action. Although proving undue influence on judging panels may be difficult, experts have noted that the allegations have raised awareness of accountability in international pageants.

Implications for Pageant Governance

The dispute raises broader concerns about conflict-of-interest rules and transparency in beauty pageants. According to Harfouch's allegations, winners may be determined in large part by personal and professional ties. For upcoming events, organisers might now be under pressure to have stronger supervision procedures in place.

The timing of the resignations and Harfouch's public remarks have brought attention to how brittle a reputation can be in high-profile contests. Both justices emphasised the importance of justice and presented their resignations as a moral stance. The event should serve as a warning to pageant governance worldwide.

There is still a lot of scrutiny on the Miss Universe 2025 as it concluded. Organisers have to strike a balance between handling internal conflicts and preserving public trust. Long after the winner is crowned, opinions of the pageant will probably be affected by the resolution of Harfouch's claims and any future legal proceedings.