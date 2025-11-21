Hours after Mexico's Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, former judge Omar Harfouch reignited allegations of a rigged outcome. Harfouch claims pageant president Raúl Rocha has undisclosed business ties with Bosch's father, suggesting the results were predetermined.

Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer who resigned from the judging panel days before the final in Thailand, posted these claims on Instagram shortly after the pageant concluded. He said he predicted Bosch's victory 24 hours earlier because 'Miss Universe owner Raúl Rocha is in business with Fatima Bosch's father.'

'I was approached a week ago in Dubai by Rocha and his son, who urged me to vote for Fatima Bosch because it would be good for their business,' Harfouch wrote. He disclosed plans to produce a documentary on these allegations in May 2026. The Miss Universe Organisation has yet to respond. Neither Rocha nor Bosch's family has commented.

Who Is Raúl Rocha Cantú?

Raúl Rocha Cantú is a controversial Mexican businessman who acquired a 50% stake in the Miss Universe Organisation in January 2024 through his company, Legacy Holding Group, for around £12.2 million ($16 million). Rocha, from Monterrey, previously purchased the Miss Universe Mexico franchise in late 2023, replacing longtime director Lupita Jones.

His extensive business empire spans 15 industries—energy, aviation, manufacturing, hospitality—operating across five markets with over 10,000 employees. Rocha is president and CEO of industrial machinery firm CYMSA and serves as the Consul of Guatemala in Mexico.

Rocha's entry into pageantry was facilitated through a partnership with Thai businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, who bought the Miss Universe title in 2022 for £15.2 million ($20 million). Her company, JKN Global Group, filed for bankruptcy in November 2023. Amid leadership upheaval in October 2025, Mario Búcaro was appointed CEO, with Rocha as president.

Shadows of a Troubled Past

Rocha's history includes ownership of Casino Royale in Monterrey, linked by authorities to the Los Zetas cartel after an arson attack in 2011 that killed 52 people. Federal prosecutors revealed Rocha received extortion demands of about £38,000 ($50,000) and later £107,000 ($140,000), which he refused to pay. Fearing for his safety, Rocha fled to the US, but was eventually cleared of all charges.

The Alleged Business Connections

While no verified evidence links Rocha directly to Bosch's father, Harfouch claimed Rocha approached him in Dubai before the final, explicitly requesting votes for Bosch to benefit their business interests.

Bosch's father, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is a senior executive at Pemex, Mexico's state-owned oil company, where he has worked for 27 years. He currently advises Pemex Exploration and Production's General Director. It remains unclear whether any business ties exist between Rocha's energy ventures and Pemex.

Harfouch pointed out Rocha's vocal support for Bosch during the competition. When Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly criticized Bosch in November—calling her 'dumb' during a livestream—Rocha issued a stern statement defending her and condemning the criticism.

Mounting Rigging Allegations

Harfouch resigned from the judging panel after discovering an unofficial 'Beyond the Crown' selection committee allegedly pre-selected the top 30 contestants before official judging. He claimed this group included individuals with personal romantic ties to contestants.

The Miss Universe Organisation denied these claims, asserting evaluations followed transparent protocols and that no 'impromptu jury' was involved. A second judge, former French footballer Claude Makélélé, also resigned for 'personal reasons', fueling further speculation about the competition's integrity.

Bosch's Controversial Road to Victory

Bosch's win marks Mexico's fourth Miss Universe title, tying the record held by the Philippines. During her national pageant in September 2025, some audience members booed her victory and chanted for the runner-up, Yoana Gutiérrez.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organisation banned Harfouch from using any Miss Universe trademarks after his public allegations about the competition.

Public Reaction Favors Côte d'Ivoire and the Philippines

Bosch's victory sparked debate, with many fans arguing that Miss Côte d'Ivoire, Olivia Yacé, or Miss Philippines, Ahtisa Manalo, should have won. Olivia's answers during the Q&A received praise online, with many calling her the 'real winner' and expressing disappointment. Filipino fans praised Manalo's advocacy but questioned the judging process after her third-place finish. Calls for transparency and official score releases grew louder.

As the controversy unfolds, the integrity of the Miss Universe pageant remains under scrutiny. Whether these allegations are proven or not, they have already cast a shadow over the 2025 competition. The organization's response in the coming months will be closely watched, as fans and critics call for greater transparency and reform.