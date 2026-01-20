Capcom is reportedly preparing to officially unveil a remake of the 2000 cult classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica later this year. The news comes from prominent industry insider AestheticGamer, also known as Dusk Golem, who has clarified that while fans have speculated about a potential Resident Evil 5 remake, the story of the Redfield siblings is currently the publisher's priority for a 2026 reveal.

The reports, which have gained significant traction within the horror-gaming community this week, suggest that the announcement will coincide with the franchise's 30th anniversary. According to GamingBolt, Dusk Golem stated definitively that a remake starting with '(C)' and ending with '(ode Veronica)' will be announced this year, while dismissing rumours of an immediate Resident Evil 5 project.

Bridging the Narrative Gap

For years, Code: Veronica has been considered the 'true' sequel to Resident Evil 2, despite lacking a numerical designation. The game follows Claire Redfield as she searches for her brother, Chris, leading her from a prison on Rockfort Island to a secret facility in Antarctica.

Industry analysts note that remaking Code: Veronica before Resident Evil 5 is a logical narrative step for Capcom. The title serves as the essential introduction to the reformed rivalry between Chris Redfield and Albert Wesker, providing context that is critical to the emotional stakes of the later games. According to Allkeyshop, the remake is expected to modernise the original's divisive elements, such as character portrayals and the notorious 'Tyrant' boss fight on a cargo plane, while bringing the visuals in line with the high standard set by Resident Evil 4 remake.

Development and Release Timeline

The project is reportedly being handled by the same internal team at Capcom responsible for the critically acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. Unlike the 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake, which was criticised for its shorter length and cut content, Code: Veronica is reportedly being treated as a 'full-scale flagship project' with a significant budget, as cited by The Times of India.

While Capcom has remained silent on the leaks, current projections from insiders suggest a tiered release schedule for the series' remaining classics:

Late 2026: Official announcement of Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

Official announcement of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. Q1 2027: Tentative release window for Code Veronica on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Tentative release window for Code Veronica on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. 2028: Reported release of a Resident Evil Zero remake, currently codenamed 'Chamber,' according to G2A News.

A Busy Year for Survival Horror

The timing of the Code: Veronica reveal is strategic, following the scheduled February 2026 launch of Resident Evil Requiem (the ninth mainline entry). This cadence ensures that the franchise maintains a consistent presence throughout its anniversary year.

Speculation regarding Resident Evil 5 spiked recently after actress Eva La Dare, who voiced Sheva Alomar, teased a project for March. However, insiders have clarified that this is likely a separate media tie-in or CG movie rather than a game remake, as reported by Nintendo Life. As the year progresses, fans are looking toward major industry showcases, such as Summer Game Fest, as the most likely venues for Capcom to break its silence.