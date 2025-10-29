Saitama is finally back, but tracking him down on television has proven to be a heroic feat in itself. One-Punch Man season 3 has smashed its way into the Autumn 2025 anime season, but its arrival has been tangled in one of the more confusing release schedules in recent memory. With different streaming platforms and release times depending on your region, many fans have been left scratching their heads.

We are here to provide some much-needed clarity. If you are trying to make sense of how to stream the hard-hitting anime, we have put together the definitive guide. This is everything you need to know about the One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 4 release date, its Hulu and Crunchyroll streaming times, and exactly where you can watch it. You will have no problem tuning in for the exciting next chapter.

Your Guide to the Next One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 4

Here is the vital data for the upcoming fourth episode. One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode 4 releases on November 3.

For viewers in the United States, new episodes will premiere at 8:45 AM Pacific/11:45 AM Eastern. The exclusive home for the series in the US is Hulu (which is also available through Disney Plus bundles).

For viewers in the United Kingdom and Europe, that time translates to 4:45 PM GMT. New episodes will be premiering on Crunchyroll, the platform most fans outside the US associate with the series. If you need to check what these timings mean for your specific region, you can check a time zone converter.

Mapping the Full One-Punch Man Season 3 Release Schedule

New episodes of One-Punch Man season 3 are scheduled to be released every Sunday. This release day marks a standout weekend for the ongoing autumn season, as other titans of anime, My Hero Academia season 8 and Spy x Family season 3, currently take up the coveted Saturday slots. This makes for an unmissable weekend of anime.

The current release schedule for One-Punch Man season 3 is as follows:

One-Punch Man season 3 Episode 0 (recap): October 5, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3 Episode 1: October 12, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3 Episode 2: October 19, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3 Episode 3: October 26, 2025 - out now!

One-Punch Man season 3 Episode 4: November 3, 2025

The Great Streaming Divide: Why One-Punch Man Season 3 Is Not on Crunchyroll US

Here we address the main point of confusion for American fans. Unlike most of your favourite anime, One-Punch Man season 3 is not streaming on Crunchyroll in the US. This is due to exclusive streaming and licensing agreements.

Instead, the series is available only on Hulu. For viewers who have bundled subscriptions, this also means it can be found within Disney Plus. This situation is expected to continue until Hulu is rumoured to close in December, at which point the series will likely fold into the main Disney Plus streaming library.

In the UK, Europe, and most of the rest of the world, the situation is much simpler. One-Punch Man season 3 is still available on its traditional streaming home, Crunchyroll.

What to Expect From the One-Punch Man Season 3 Episode Count

According to some reports, One-Punch Man season 3 will consist of 12 episodes. This count would follow the precedent set by the first two seasons, which both ran for 12 episodes. If this holds true, the third season would run right up until the end of December, closing out the year.

With three episodes already aired and the fourth on the way, the main story is just beginning to heat up. For more on what to watch, you can check out complete guides to 2025's new anime. This season also sets the stage for a massive 2026, which is already anticipating the return of other blockbusters like Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2.

The confusion surrounding One-Punch Man season 3's release is as complex as any monster Saitama has faced, but now you have the guide to defeat it. Whether you are tuning in via Hulu in the US or Crunchyroll in Europe, you are officially ready for episode 4.

What are you most looking forward to in this next episode? Drop your theories in the comments below!