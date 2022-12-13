The OnePlus 11 series smartphones will not likely see the light of day until 2023. However, key details about the OnePlus 11 lineup have already started popping up on the internet.

OnePlus is expected to launch at least two 11-series smartphones next year. This will probably include a flagship OnePlus 11 and a more affordable OnePlus 11R smartphone.

Past leaks suggest a OnePlus device codenamed Udon will launch as the OnePlus 11R. Notably, the OnePlus Udon is still in the testing phase. Yet, we know it has a curved display.

Also, the OnePlus 11R will likely bring the iconic alert slider back to the company's budget flagship offering. In the meantime, MySmartPrice has revealed key specifications of the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 11R will feature a Fluid AMOLED display that delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. This curved display supports HDR10+ and has a punch-hole notch in the centre for the selfie camera.

Aside from this, the 11R will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under the hood.

This chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, the OnePlus 11R houses a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. According to the latest live images, the 11R will have a similar camera module as the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro.

In other words, the OnePlus 11R might get a squarish or rectangular rear camera module. The rear panel will accommodate a 50MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP shooter.

The primary 50MP shooter could turn out to be a Sony IMX766 sensor. Likewise, the ultra-wide-angle lens could support 13MP resolution. Upfront, the phone will reportedly come with a 16MP shooter for selfies.

Moreover, it will use a 5000mAh battery to draw its juices. Since this will be a single-cell battery, it is unlikely to support 150W fast charging.

The OnePlus 11R will also feature a fan-favourite alert slider. To those unaware, OnePlus ditched the alert slider on the OnePlus 10R and 10T. Lastly, the 11R is expected to come with an IR Blaster.