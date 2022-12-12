OnePlus is prepping to unveil a new flagship smartphone dubbed the OnePlus 11. However, the purported OnePlus 10 successor has already made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Moreover, the specifications of the OnePlus 11 have been tipped. Like most upcoming flagship phones, the OnePlus 11 is expected to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood.

However, the Chinese consumer electronics giant has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. In the meantime, a possible OnePlus 11 smartphone has bagged the 3C certification.

According to the 3C certification website, the OnePlus 11 will support higher charging speed than the current-gen OnePlus 10 Pro. Notably, the 3C certification listing confirms the OnePlus 11 has model number VCBAJACH.

Aside from this, the 3C listing suggests the handset will support 5-11V/9.1A and 5V/2A power output. This is a major sign that the OnePlus 11 will offer 100W fast charging support.

If this speculation turns out to be true, the OnePlus 11 will be the first flagship phone from the company with 100W fast charging support. However, it will not be the fastest-charging smartphone from OnePlus.

To recap, OnePlus launched the 10R Endurance Edition with 150W fast charging support earlier this year. The OnePlus 11 will probably sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that supports a Quad HD+ resolution.

Aside from this, the handset's curved display might deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The previously leaked images show a punch-hole notch in the corner for a selfie camera.

In the photography department, the OnePlus 11 might get three rear-mounted cameras. First, it will come with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. Also, there will be a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back.

This triple rear camera setup will also include a 32MP telephoto lens. Furthermore, the device could ship with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options.

The OnePlus 11 might offer UFS4.0 storage. Lastly, it will draw the juices from a 5000mAh battery. Since nothing is set in stone yet, OnePlus could put these rumours to rest at the OnePlus 11 launch event.