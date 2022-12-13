The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has bagged the MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) certification. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the highest-end flagship offering from the Korean smartphone giant next year.

The Galaxy S23 series launch event is right around the corner. The word on the street is that Samsung will unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S22 successors in the first quarter of 2023.

In the meantime, the Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been floating around the rumour mill. As a result, there are multiple rumours regarding the upcoming Galaxy S23 series trio.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has divulged vital information about the Galaxy S23 Ultra via a Weibo post. According to DCS, the S23 Ultra model recently entered the network of MIIT.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology database reveals a myriad of key specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 lineup will debut the 3.36GHz high-frequency version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

This device will sport a 6.8-inch OLED display with a high resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. Moreover, the phone will have a 12MP self-timer camera to capture selfies and video calling.

The smartphone will house a quad camera setup featuring a 108MP main camera on the back. However, some reports suggest the Ultra model will get a mammoth 200MP main shooter.

Aside from this, the handset will have a 12MP + 12MP dual telephoto camera with 10X zoom support. Furthermore, this device will ship with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

It will offer hearty storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. A robust 5000mAh battery unit will power up the entire system. This cell will probably support 25W charging.

Lastly, the phone's dimensions are 163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9mm, weighing 233 grams. The Galaxy S23 series is likely to comprise at least three models.

These include the Galaxy S23 Standard Edition, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Standard Edition and the Galaxy S23+ models will be available in an 8GB RAM option.