Eligible Americans who filed valid claims under the AT&T 2024 data breach settlement could receive up to $5,000 (£3,759) for documented losses linked to the first of two incidents covered by the agreement.

The US District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, granted final approval of the $177 million (£133.08 million) settlement on 2 October 2026, according to the official settlement website.

The US Sun reported the approval on 26 October, adding that AT&T settled the litigation without admitting liability or wrongdoing.

The claims deadline passed on 18 December 2025, meaning the approval does not open a new general application period.

Two Incidents Exposed Different Customer Records

The first settlement class covers living people in the US whose information was included in the incident announced on 30 March 2024.

The affected data included combinations of names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers and Social Security numbers (SSNs). According to The Sun's report, 7.6 million active customers and 65.4 million former customers were affected.

A second class covers account owners and line or end users whose records were involved in the incident announced on 12 July 2024.

That incident involved telephone numbers, numbers customers contacted, interaction counts and total call durations. For a smaller group, it also involved cell-site identification numbers.

Approval Does Not Guarantee a Payment Date

The court held its final approval hearing on 15 January 2026, before granting approval in October.

The US Sun reported that the settlement order requires payments to be sent electronically or by paper cheque within 60 days of the settlement's effective date. The effective date depends on the applicable appeal period and, if an appeal is filed, its resolution. The newspaper suggested payments could begin in December 2026, although many recipients might not receive settlement funds until early 2027. These are estimates, not guaranteed payment dates.

The deadlines to opt out or object also passed on 17 November 2025.

What Settlement Claimants Needed To Qualify for $5,000

Members of the first class could seek up to $5,000 (£3,759) for eligible losses incurred in 2019 or later, subject to the settlement's requirements.

The settlement requires supporting documentation showing that those losses were 'fairly traceable' to the first incident. The maximum is a reimbursement limit, rather than a fixed payment for everyone whose information was exposed.

Alternatively, members could choose a tiered cash payment representing a proportional share of the available settlement fund.

Tier 1 applies to people whose SSNs were included in the data breach. Their payments are set at five times the amount paid to Tier 2 members, whose other information was exposed but whose SSNs were not.

The amount available depends on valid claims and deductions for administration, court-approved legal fees, costs and awards to class representatives.

Second Class Has a Separate $2,500 Limit

People covered by the second incident could seek up to $2,500 (£1,880) each for documented losses incurred on or after 14 April 2024.

Those claims also required evidence connecting the losses to the relevant incident. Account owners could submit claims for themselves and on behalf of their line or end users.

Account owners could alternatively select a Tier 3 payment, calculated as a proportional share of the second class's net settlement fund.

That alternative is limited to account owners. Other eligible line or end users qualify for documented-loss reimbursement.

Affected by Both AT&T Data Breaches? Separate Evidence Is Essential

Some people belong to both settlement classes and can qualify for benefits under each.

The two documented-loss limits total $7,500 (£5,639), but eligibility for both does not guarantee that amount.

Settlement claimants seeking reimbursement under both incidents must use distinct supporting documentation. The same evidence cannot support two separate documented-loss payments.

Claimants can follow updates through the official settlement website or contact Kroll, which is handling the claims process.