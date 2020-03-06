With MWC 2020 officially out of the picture, smartphone manufacturers have been using a different platform to debut their latest products. Most have been live-streaming presentations of upcoming devices later this year. Meanwhile, some are updating their official press release pages with new information. Oppo is expected to unveil several items this week, but it seems that everything has been leaked ahead of its planned reveal. With less than a day to go, specifications for the Oppo Find X, Oppo Find X Pro, and Oppo Watch were posted online.

All of the abovementioned three were slated to make a grand entrance together on Friday, but a day before, the details regarding the new wearable was shared by a Chinese tipster, as stated by GSMArena. Additionally, those of the two handset models quickly followed.

The original Find X was praised by reviewers and consumers alike for its unique motorised camera module. This allowed the engineers to create a seamless design with no visible cameras on the back and front of the unit. However, the sequel is visibly eschewing its predecessor's biggest feature.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

It seems that almost every smartphone brand is following the trend of releasing more than one version of their flagship handsets. As suggested by the name the Find X2 Pro is the more premium of the two. It sports a 6.7-inch 3168x1440 OLED display. It comes in a 20:9 aspect ratio alongside a 120 Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner houses a 32-megapixel sensor as well.

As expected of a high-end model, it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12 GB of RAM. The internal storage sits at 512 GB which should be more than enough for multimedia applications. Its main imaging components include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, and a 13-megapixel zoom.

The battery is listed at 4,260 mAh and uses a 65W fast-charging technology to go from zero to full in approximately 38 minutes. Buyers can get a slimmer ceramic version or a slightly thicker leather option for the back panel.

Oppo Find X2

The base model of the series is practically the same when it comes to the display size, but the rest of its specifications are different. The rear is covered by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 and flaunts a different camera configuration. It uses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The battery capacity is down to 4,200 mAh, while the internal storage drops to 256 GB. It shares the same processor and RAM as its more expensive sibling.

Oppo Watch

In a related report, sources pointed out that the Oppo Watch resembled Apple's wearable from an aesthetic standpoint. Nonetheless, the 1.9-inch OLED screen curves more on the sides and does not feature a digital crown. Instead, there are two buttons set on the right flank of the device.

It appears most of the public's questions were answered by the leak as it confirms that the Oppo Watch will run Android Wear using a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 plus an Apollo3 chipset combo. This smart wearable is waterproof up to 5 ATM. Users will find that it comes with a heart rate sensor and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor just like the Apple Watch.

Pricing And Availability

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is expected to retail for an estimated $1,349, while the Oppo Find X2 will go for $1,122. Finally, the Oppo Watch should cost around $288. All three will hit retailers shortly after the launch.