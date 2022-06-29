Oprah Winfrey is understood to have been giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pointers on how to make it big in the entertainment industry, and she is amenable to the couple doing a reality TV show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have their multimillion Netflix and Spotify deals to tide them over financially after Megxit, but they have yet to actually produce good content. Their "Heart of Invictus" documentary still has no release date and their Archwell Audio podcast still lacks episodes.

The couple is said to be looking for more ways to earn money and they have looked at the possibility of doing a reality TV show. However, they do not want to end up being a copycat of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" especially amid rumours that they have allowed Netflix into their Montecito mansion to film their daily life.

This is why Meghan Markle has reportedly turned to Winfrey for some help. She has been getting advice from the 68-year-old, who also happens to be their neighbour. The talk show host is not against an "at-home with the Sussexes" type of reality TV show.

A source told Heat magazine, "Oprah thinks a reality show is a great idea. She's pointed out that many of her own fans thought of her talk show as trashy, but now she does renowned interviews with legendary figures in her perfectly pruned rose garden. There are really tasteful and classy ways to do reality television now, without looking like the Kardashians."

The insider claimed that Winfrey suggested to Meghan Markle that she "let cameras in when it comes to her getting ready for top world events, catching a glimpse of her dress fittings and discussions with designers."

The former "Suits" star reportedly "loves the idea" but she is at odds with Prince Harry with this. The source claimed that she "is increasingly frustrated about Harry's lack of enthusiasm. She is adamant that they can't pass up these golden opportunities."

The source's claims came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted driving to Winfrey's Montecito mansion over the weekend. Their visit prompted rumours that they could be doing a second Oprah interview following their appearance at the Platinum Jubilee.