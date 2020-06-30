Taylor Schilling is in a relationship with Emily Ritz, and they both confirmed this on a sweet photo that they shared on social media during Pride weekend.

The "Orange Is The New Black" star has always been private about her personal life and relationships. She refused to put a label to her sexuality but her response to Ritz's photo and mention on Instagram may have revealed that she is gay.

Ritz, a musical and visual artist, shared a photo of the two of them embracing and wrote on top of the image, "I couldn't be more proud to be by your side." She tagged Schilling and greeted her, "Happy Pride!"

The 35-year-old actress, who plays the gay character of Piper Chapman in the Netflix show, shared the image on her Instagram Story. She did not comment further on the mention or say anything about her relationship with the "Door Watcher" singer.

However, her response had fans convinced that she just confirmed her relationship with Ritz. She responded with six red heart emojis.

Schilling also hinted at her sexuality in her recent Instagram post, where she greeted her friends during Pride weekend. She paid tribute to the late activist Marsha P. Johnson, who died in 1992.

Schilling and Ritz reportedly met through common friends according to Just Jared. Their relationship turned romantic late last year.

"The Lucky One" star talked about the "pretty invasive" scrutiny surrounding her sexuality and relationships in a May 2017 interview. She called herself a "very expansive human" who has had "very serious relationships with lots of people." Schilling said that she does not "fit into a box" and that there is no part of her "that can be put under a label."

"I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from," she told the Evening Standard.

Prior to her relationship with Ritz, Schilling was rumoured to have also dated musician Carrie Brownstein.