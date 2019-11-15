Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged on Valentine's Day this year and though they have not yet confirmed the wedding date, the couple cannot wait to have kids.

Orlando Bloom who is already dad to 8-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, says he "really wants" to have more kids with his fiance Katy Perry. In an interview with "Man About Town", the actor said, "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids."

The 42-year-old further said he will not be rushing the decision and will make sure to embark on the journey with a clear head. "I want to make sure when I embark on that, it's with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship," the "Lord of the Rings" actor said.

Bloom proposed to the "Roar" singer with a shining flower-shaped diamond ring with a red ruby in the centre on Valentine's Day. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram with a selfie showing off her ring, reports Hollywood Life.

Their engagement came after three years of dating. This will be the second wedding for both Bloom and Perry. While the actor was married to Australian model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

In the interview, Bloom shared how his perspective of relationships has changed over the years. The actor said: "I think when you're younger, we've all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids. Actually, what it really takes is communication and compromise, so life looks like somebody who's willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments."

The "Carnival Row" star continued: "I like to evolve; I like to be challenged. I'm not up for an easy road. I live quite happily in the hurt locker. If it really hurts, I'm like, 'Oh great, I must be growing'."

Katy Perry is currently in Mumbai, India where she will be headlining the One Plus Music Festival on Saturday.