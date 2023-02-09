Google unveiled its Pixel 7 series duo featuring the standard Pixel 7 and a Pixel 7 Pro smartphone last year. The Pixel 7 Pro has turned out to be one of the best smartphones from the search engine giant. Despite carrying a pretty steep price tag, the Pixel 7 Pro continues to gain popularity among Pixel fans.

Moreover, noted reviewers, as well as buyers, have heaped praises on the Pixel 7 Pro. Now, it looks like Samsung also played a vital role in the handset's skyrocketing popularity. Notably, the Korean tech giant made nearly half of the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's components.

A new report from Counterpoint Research reveals exactly how much Google shells out to make one unit of its flagship model. According to the market research firm's latest report, manufacturing a single unit of the Pixel 7 Pro costs Google about $413.

This figure was derived after considering components' prices and other miscellaneous expenses. Aside from this, the report divulged a piece of interesting information. Apparently, the 128GB variant of the Pixel 7 Pro comprises over 50 percent Samsung-made components. For instance, the company made the Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution.

Notably, the display panel accounts for a significant 20 percent of the Pixel 7 Pro's total cost. Aside from this, Samsung provided another major component for Google's newly launched flagship smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro packs a powerful Tensor G2 SoC under the hood.

To those unaware, the American tech giant's proprietary chipset was developed in collaboration with Samsung. This alone accounts for 7 percent of the total cost. The Pixel 7 series of smartphones offer superior camera performance, which can also be attributed to Samsung.

The Korean brand is one of the suppliers of the rear cameras on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Interestingly, the Pixel 7 Pro and its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro house Samsung's ISOCELL GN1 sensor. As if that weren't enough, Samsung has developed the new flagship's selfie camera and the 5x telephoto lens.