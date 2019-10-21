With BlizzCon 2019 just around the corner, rumours are beginning to circulate about all the upcoming games Blizzard Entertainment will be announcing. There are talks of one being a remake, while the other two hinted at by sources are new installments for the game studio's popular franchises. Unfortunately, the ongoing backlash from the gaming community putting a strain on the developer. Perhaps unveiling "Overwatch 2" and a couple more titles is a step in the right direction.

Last week, the company was under scrutiny once again when it cancelled the "Overwatch" for Nintendo Switch launch event in New York. Shortly thereafter, it likewise postponed the 15th-anniversary celebration for "World of Warcraft" in Taiwan. These are major gatherings fans have been anticipating since each respective announcement. Therefore, indications of "Overwatch 2" and other notable games being the highlights of BlizzCon 2019 are reportedly receiving favourable feedback.

I will double down on this, the game will be called Overwatch 2 and it will not be an expansion to OW. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 20, 2019

Social media posts are calling it a form of redemption for Blizzard Entertainment. However, a report from Digital Trends recalls a few months ago when sources implied "Overwatch 2" and another sequel are already in development. Moreover, it likewise noted that the company's original plan was to create a first-person shooter based on the "StarCraft" series.

The informer allegedly has a great track record when it comes to leaking internal information. In 2018, the same person apparently predicted the arrival of Ashe as the new hero to join the roster. Now, it appears to be another comprehensive forecast, which claims "Overwatch 2" will be revealed after a brief cinematic. Familiar faces such as Mei, Tracer and Winston are in the animated footage, which will supposedly end with Genji saving the trio.

For example, there will be an upgrade/change to tracers pulsebomb that makes it so if you stick an opponent, all units close to the target that got stuck will also be stuck with a pulsebomb. — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2019

In addition to the specific details of the announcement, the source also highlights some key features included in the sequel. "Overwatch 2" will offer two types of game modes: player-vs-player (PVP) and player-vs-enemies (PVE). Furthermore, a new levelling system will be in place that can change the gameplay of each hero. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if this will apply to all types of matches.

"Overwatch 2" is not the only franchise getting a sequel as it seems. Another leak suggests that "Diablo IV" is also slated to debut at BlizzCon 2019. The way experts see it, Blizzard Entertainment needs to make major changes to rework its public image. If the matter relating to the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests are not resolved, it will have a substantial impact on the company's future endeavours.