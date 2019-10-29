According to video game journalists, Blizzard Entertainment is yet to make amends for its heavy-handed approach to politics-related issues on its platforms. Multiple reports have been coming in, detailing how the game studio is penalising players, streamers and others for siding with pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. On the other hand, it looks like the company is resorting to new tactics to hype up its upcoming annual event. The latest of such attempts highlights a leaked image of what seems to be new promotional art. Industry sources are claiming it is of "Overwatch 2" and includes hints of a new character joining the roster.

BlizzCon 2019 is pushing ahead despite threats of massive protest form fans. Since last week, there is no shortage of insider information to excite gamers of what could be major announcements during the show. The ones related to a purported follow-up to "Overwatch" have been teasing new gameplay mechanics and more single-player content. However, the latest one somehow supports the rumours that the sequel will debut this weekend.

Based on this Overwatch 2 art leak, Echo can shoot lasers out of her hands ðŸ˜±â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jDl5YhbCoI — Hoshi (@HoshizoraOW) October 28, 2019

An image shared by PC Gamer depicts iconic characters from the team-based shooter, but there was no indication that it is for "Overwatch 2". The artwork depicts Tracer, Mercy, Mei, Brigitte, Genji, Winston and Echo engaged in a battle. On the other hand, it is not the latter's first appearance in the franchise.

In one of the game's animated shorts titled "Reunion," fans were treated to a brief introduction of newcomer Ashe and her relationship with gun-slinging cowboy McCree. Nearing the end of the video, which was shown at BlizzCon 2018, the omnic was seen emerging from a pod.

being excited about overwatch 2 having a single player, story driven experience then remembering everything Bl*zzard has done this month pic.twitter.com/Ztf0vycPvz — ðŸŽƒ thelonious jagger ðŸŽƒ (@combatclone) October 27, 2019

Fans are already speculating that Echo will be joining the growing lineup of heroes. Reports note that the image in question was taken from Blizzard Entertainment's merchandise store. Moreover, some sources reveal that she will not be a playable character.

With just a few more days before BlizzCon 2019 kicks off, it won't be long until the developers release more information about the sequel. The developer might have a lot more in store in addition to "Overwatch 2". Others are implying "Diablo IV" alongside a "Diablo II" remaster will be making a grand entrance as well.