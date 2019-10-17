Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, gamers have been treated to a wide selection of third-party and first-party titles. While most of the software coming out for the hybrid game system are new, it is fast becoming the platform of choice for porting AAA releases. While some of these award-winning games make it over with all the bells and whistles intact, there are a few that are adjusted to run on the machines limited resources. Unfortunately, "Overwatch" is one of those that belong to the latter, which is apparently frustrating fans of the team-based shooter.

Ever since Nintendo's new game system launched, gamers have been petitioning developers to port their favourite titles. These include award-winning fan favourites such as "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," "Doom," "Rocket League" and "Diablo III" just to name a few. The latter of which is another title from Blizzard Entertainment, which is the lauded game studio behind "Overwatch" and other popular games.

Overwatch arrives on the Nintendo Switch on October 15 at 11AM PDT!



To make sure you're ready, we've put together a series of launch-day protocols so you'll know how to prepare before diving in.



ðŸš€https://t.co/8JyngJxcIJ pic.twitter.com/OLHCjA9RED — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 14, 2019

As Cecilia D'Anastasio of Kotaku puts it, "with today's launch of 'Overwatch' on Nintendo switch there is officially a worst way to play one of the best games of all time." Not only that, the FPS launched at a time wherein there is an ongoing controversy surrounding its developer for its actions against a professional "Hearthstone" player's political outburst during a post-game interview. The backlash from the debacle even prompted the company to cancel its planned launch event at the Nintendo World Store in New York City.

I can't deal with the #NintendoSwitch and its inability to handle #Overwatch sometimes. This Play of the Game had me laughing for 10 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/W2Bn1FWRQR — Chooch â¤ðŸ’œðŸ’™ (@MostEffectual) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, another article from Polygon noted the Nintendo Switch struggles to run the game. It illustrated an example wherein a match started while all the character models of both teams were missing. In their place were reported "balls of light," which could be an in-game system placeholder to identify the players.

No more ghouling around!



Overwatch Halloween Terror begins NOW.



ðŸŽƒðŸ‘» https://t.co/7oe0huX0iD pic.twitter.com/3lPxjmg7uC — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 15, 2019

A few days before its release, consumers who already pre-ordered or were planning to purchase a physical copy of the game received some upsetting news. Blizzard announced that in place of a game cartridge buyers will get a download code for the digital copy instead. Furthermore, "Overwatch" on the Nintendo Switch runs on 30 frames per second as opposed to 60 on other platforms.

However, there are some users who seem to be enjoying the motion controls exclusive to the hybrid console. On a related note, players can participate in the ongoing Halloween Terror 2019 seasonal event to earn exclusive in-game items.