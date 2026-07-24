London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 'not welcome' in London, adding fresh momentum to an already heated international debate over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Khan made the remarks during an interview with Channel 4 News, where he argued that those accused of genocide should face justice and insisted that the UK must enforce the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant if Netanyahu were to visit the British capital.

The comments come days after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made similar remarks, although he later acknowledged he lacked the legal authority to arrest the Israeli leader.

Khan Says Netanyahu Is 'Not Welcome' in London

Speaking to the news platform's home affairs correspondent Symeon Brown, Sadiq Khan stated that he would urge the UK prime minister to ensure British authorities uphold international law should Netanyahu travel to London.

The Mayor of London sat down with Channel 4 News Home Affairs Correspondent Symeon Brown to discuss whether the UK would enforce the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Sadiq Khan said that "those accused of genocide must face justice" and that he... pic.twitter.com/l1No7nOHPS — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 23, 2026

Khan said, 'Those accused of genocide must face justice,' before adding, 'People who commit genocide are not welcome in London.' His comments referred to the ICC arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes committed during and after the 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel. Israel has consistently rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

The London mayor framed his position as one rooted in international human rights, arguing that the capital's diverse communities expect accountability under international law.

Remarks Follow Mamdani's Netanyahu Comments

Khan's intervention follows similar comments by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who recently declared that Netanyahu was 'not welcome' in New York City.

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However, Mamdani later clarified in a video posted on X that his administration had concluded the city lacked the legal authority to execute the ICC warrant independently.

'My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here,' Mamdani says in the video. 'It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.'

The ICC warrant has remained highly controversial, with several governments disputing its legitimacy. Neither the United States nor Israel recognises the court's jurisdiction in this matter.

Netanyahu has previously labelled Mandani's opinion 'absurd' in interviews. 'He conveniently forgets that the only democracy in the Middle East is Israel. Twenty per cent of our citizens are in fact Muslims ... but they sit on the Supreme Court. They're in the Knesset, our parliament. They share every walk of life,' the Israeli PM said during a conversation with the press.

Debate Over Foreign Policy Role Continues

The controversy has intensified debate over the role local political leaders should play in global conflicts.

Pro-Palestine campaigners welcomed Khan's remarks as a principled defence of international justice, while critics argued that mayors should focus on local governance instead of foreign policy.

As of July 2026, there was no announcement that Benjamin Netanyahu would be visiting London. However, Khan's remarks, along with Mamdani's earlier remarks, have made sure the matter stays firmly in the political spotlight, reflecting ongoing disagreements over international accountability, the Israel-Gaza conflict, and the duties of elected officials in handling humanitarian crises around the world.