Queues of up to three hours have become the norm outside the Jellycat experience at Selfridges London, where shoppers line up for the chance to buy a plush portion of fish and chips.

More than two years after it launched, the interactive attraction remains one of London's most talked-about retail experiences, attracting collectors from across the UK and overseas. But visitors are not simply buying soft toys. They're buying into an exclusive experience fuelled by nostalgia, collectability and social media buzz.

The Brand Behind the Craze

Founded in London in 1999, Jellycat has become one of the biggest names driving the growing 'kidult' trend, with adults embracing plush toys as collectibles as much as children's gifts.

Its hugely popular 'Amuseables' collection transforms everyday objects, from croissants and coffee cups to pencils and houseplants, into smiling plush characters. Limited-edition releases and retired designs have helped create a thriving collector culture, with exclusive items often becoming highly sought after.

Why Everyone Is Queuing

The Fish & Chips experience is exclusive to Selfridges London and offers far more than a standard shopping trip.

Instead of selecting a toy from a shelf, visitors watch staff theatrically prepare their plush purchase as though serving a traditional takeaway. Every purchase comes wrapped in exclusive packaging with personalised stickers and enamel pins that cannot be bought anywhere else.

The range includes the £165 Full Experience Set, featuring Lily Fish, Cosy Chips, Dot & Peggy Mushy Peas and an Amuseables Sausage, while individual experiences start from £35. Customers can also add smaller plush companions, including Charlie Chip, Salty Steve and Vinny Vinegar.

That exclusivity is a major reason behind the queues. Viral TikTok and Instagram videos have turned the experience into a must-visit attraction, with many visitors travelling specifically to collect souvenirs unavailable through Jellycat's website or other retailers.

Is It Worth the Wait?

Its popularity means planning ahead is essential. Walk-in queues regularly stretch between 90 minutes and three hours, particularly at weekends, although visitors can reserve free online time slots to reduce the wait.

Anne, visiting from Austin, Texas, said the experience had long been on her bucket list.

'Yes, the price is a lot, but you get a pin, sticker and wrapping paper that isn't available anywhere else,' she said.

Joseph, from Notting Hill, admitted he only visited because his daughter, who is studying abroad, instructed him to buy the Cosy Chips experience.

'I thought it was going to be a bit silly,' he said. 'But as an almost 50-year-old man, I really enjoyed it.'

He was also relieved she had booked his slot online.

'I'm glad she booked it. I wouldn't have wanted to wait in the walk-in queue.'

More Than a Soft Toy

Part of Jellycat's appeal is that it has turned shopping into entertainment. Rather than simply selling plush toys, the brand has created immersive experiences that feel closer to theatre than retail, encouraging visitors to share the moment as much as the purchase itself.

Combined with limited-edition products, exclusive keepsakes and the Fear Of Missing Out generated by social media, the Fish & Chips experience has become one of London's most unexpected attractions.

People are not queuing for hours simply to buy a cuddly toy. They're buying an experience that blends nostalgia, exclusivity and playful British humour into one of the capital's most photographed shopping destinations.