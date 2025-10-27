Mentalist Oz Pearlman has stunned audiences once again, this time on CBS News' 60 Minutes, where he sat down with Cecilia Vega to reveal how he appears to 'read minds' while insisting there's nothing supernatural about his act.

The 43-year-old father of five, who has dazzled celebrities, billionaires and talk-show hosts with his uncanny predictions, became a viral sensation after guessing everything from personal memories to ATM PIN codes.

During his chat with Vega, Pearlman even revealed he had correctly deduced her dream holiday destination and the poster that once hung in her childhood bedroom.

'I'm not a psychic,' he told 60 Minutes. 'I just read people.'

From Cruise Ship Kid to World-Famous Mentalist

Pearlman said his fascination with the mind began when he was just 13, during a family cruise where a magician's performance left him spellbound.

'That magician blew me away,' he recalled.

Determined to learn the craft, he spent hours poring over every magic book he could find and worked part-time jobs to afford tricks from his local magic shop.

Over the years, the New York-born performer moved away from traditional illusions, embracing the psychological precision of mentalism, a discipline he's now mastered over three decades of practice.

The Secret Behind the Act

Despite the mystique surrounding his performances, Pearlman is quick to dismiss any claim of psychic ability.

'My act is based on a big lie — that I can read minds,' he said.

Instead, he credits keen observation, intuition and behavioural psychology. By analysing subtle body language, eye movements, and speech patterns, he builds a picture of what is going on in a person's head, then gently nudges them to make choices that seem spontaneous but aren't.

'There are certain moments where you're about to change your mind, and I move you in another direction,' he explained. 'You don't realise it, but your mind works in a predictable way.'

When Vega pressed him to reveal his exact techniques, Pearlman laughed:

'I'm not gonna tell you. That doesn't do well for my job security.'

Dealing With Sceptics and Outsmarting Smart People

Like many illusionists, Pearlman has faced accusations of using hidden research or stalking audience members online to gather intel before shows. But he insists scepticism fuels his success.

'If you think I followed Joe Rogan around to get his ATM PIN code, I love that answer,' he told Vega, referencing a 2024 appearance where he astonished the podcaster. 'But no, I did not follow Joe Rogan around.'

He added that highly intelligent audiences, including CEOs, scientists and tech moguls, are actually the easiest to fool.

'People who are very intelligent are much easier because their mind is regimented in a certain way,' he said. 'You go, "This is one of the most intelligent people on the planet." I go, "Hook, line and sinker, let's go. This is gonna be a cakewalk."'

From Stage to Self-Help Author

Away from the cameras, Pearlman has turned his talents towards helping others think more strategically. His book, Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World's Greatest Mentalist, blends mentalism with personal development, offering readers tools to improve focus, persuasion and decision-making.

'I want to teach people not to be a mentalist,' he said, 'but how to think like a mentalist.'

Why He's Captivating the World

Oz Pearlman's appearance on 60 Minutes has only cemented his reputation as one of the world's top mentalists, bridging the gap between entertainment and psychology. Whether reading celebrities, outsmarting sceptics or inspiring self-improvement, his performances prove one thing: sometimes the greatest magic happens entirely in the mind.