The fall of Sherrone Moore has become one of college football's most shocking sagas, plunging the University of Michigan's elite programme into disarray. The controversy involving the newly terminated head football coach continues to escalate after one OnlyFans model claimed that he slid into her DMs, and a previous tweet resurfaced confirming his association with Diddy.

Mia Sorety, a social media personality and content creator, came forward with fresh and sensational claims about Moore's digital footprint. Her statement and Moore's link to the disgraced music mogul will surely prolong the devastating scandal involving the disgraced coach.

Sherron Moore's Tweet About Diddy Resurfaces

Former Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore was arrested and detained on Wednesday, 10 December, and terminated from his position following allegations that he engaged in an 'inappropriate relationship.'

Amid the heated controversy, Moore's tweet confirming his connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced, and it didn't help his case at all, considering Diddy's own sexual misconduct allegations.

In May 2018, Moore announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he spent a week in Paris as part of the Michigan family and he was about to attend the star-studded Kentucky Derby Festivities hosted by Diddy.

Although the post was made seven years ago, it remained relevant to eagle-eyed fans because it confirmed his association with Diddy, who is currently serving his jail time after being convicted of prostitution-related charges.

What a great week in Paris 🇫🇷! Such a blessing to be apart of the 〽️ichigan family! Off to the ville for the weekend to enjoy the #KentuckyDerby Festivities 🐎! @trifectagala hosted by @Diddy tonight to start it off! #BonjourBlue #CantStopWontStop — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 4, 2018

The Scrutiny Over His Digital Footprint

Moore's previous post mentioning Diddy attracted tons of reactions, with many saying things are getting worse for the former coach. 'Holy f**k this just gets deeper and deeper it seems,' one wrote. Meanwhile, another wondered whether some were surprised the tweet wasn't deleted.

'The Internet remains undefeated,' another added.

UH OH



Holy fuck this just gets deeper and deeper it seems… — Nathan A. Bauman (@nathanabauman) December 11, 2025

How many are surprised this wasn't deleted yet...? — Michael Long (@MichaelLong8347) December 11, 2025

The Internet remains undefeated. — Chop Country (@ChopCountry) December 11, 2025

The celebrity-driven nature of Diddy's parties and his current notoriety mean that any public association with him now reinforces the narrative that Moore's recent downfall was rooted in a reckless, high-risk lifestyle.

Mia Sorety: 'Tried to Risk Everything in My DMs'

Moore is hit with another damaging allegation after OnlyFans creator Mia Sorety shared that he reached out to her by sending her a direct message. She, however, did not clarify which social media platform he used.

'i wasn't surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model,' Sorety wrote on X (formerly Twitter), in response to James T. Yoder's post, which was a clear reaction to the news about Moore.

i wasnt surprised he was all in my DMs trying to risk it all with an OF model😂 — Mia (@miasorety) December 11, 2025

Sorety doubled down on her claim about Moore by responding to another X user who wrote, '$50 bucks he was probably AT LEAST in @miasorety's DMs' in a discussion about Moore's following list, which included 'hundreds of college girls, only fan models and female reporters/anchors.'

should have bet more because he absolutely was — Mia (@miasorety) December 11, 2025

'Should have bet more because he absolutely was,' Sorety replied.

Why the OnlyFans Star Will Not Release Screenshots

Some netizens urged Sorety to share screenshots of Moore's DM to prove her claims. Several commented 'screenshots' or 'receipts' to see Moore's message. One even challenged her, 'pics or it didn't happen.'

Sorety, however, has already made up her mind not to leak Moore's flirty messages despite the pressure from other X users because for her, it's a 'slimey behavior.'

i cant do that, screenshotting DMs and posting is slimey behavior — Mia (@miasorety) December 11, 2025

One of the X users who wants the screenshots taunts Sorety by writing 'everyone has a price' while tagging TMZ to do their thing. The online personality just laughed it off by commenting, 'LMAO.'

Moore's conduct has irrevocably damaged his professional reputation and plunged the Wolverines' programme into fresh chaos, prompting the university to cut its ties with the controversial coach. Unfortunately, his old tweet and Sorety's new statement only worsened the situation.