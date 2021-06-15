Queen Elizabeth II has yet to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl Lilibet, given what palace insiders have recently revealed. Contrary to previous reports, the couple has yet to introduce their daughter to the queen.

Pals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had claimed that the royals were "very excited and couldn't wait to share that they daughter arrived." They reportedly had a video call with the British monarch so she could see her great-granddaughter. They supposedly did so as soon as they returned home to their Montecito mansion from the hospital.

However, the video introduction never happened, according to a palace source who said that "no video call has taken place."

Read more Queen Elizabeth II saw Lilibet before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announced baby's birth

"Friends of the Sussexes appear to have given misleading briefings to journalists about what the Queen had said and that took the whole thing over the edge. The Palace couldn't deny the story that this was a mistruth," the insider told Daily Mail.

Now further misinformation or false communications from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be dealt with strongly by the Royal Family. "This is about whether or not what is being reported is an accurate version of what actually happened," the source continued.

This decision is said to be a dramatic departure from Buckingham Palace's established "never complain, never explain" policy. Queen Elizabeth II is ditching the policy as it is said she has been pushed "over the edge" with briefings coming from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which may or may not be true.

The 95-year-old royal is said to be exasperated with the relentless stories coming from her grandson's camp. Aside from the video call with Lilibet, the palace also denied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle consulted her on the use of Lilibet for their daughter's name.

US-based journalists had claimed that they had "asked permission" from the queen and she has supported the choice of name. But a palace source said that what happened was "a telling, not asking."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4 and announced her birth to the public on June 6. The couple is now on parental leave while Queen Elizabeth II continues with her public engagements.