Park So Dam, who starred in the Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," has undergone surgery following her papillary thyroid cancer diagnosis.

The 30-year-old actress, who played Kim Ki-jung or Jessica in the dark comedy film, learned of her health condition during a regular checkup with her doctor, who immediately advised the removal of the cancerous mass. It is not known what cancer stage she is in now.

Papillary thyroid cancer is said to be the most common type of thyroid cancer more commonly seen in women between ages 30 and 50. Those with Asian roots are at higher risk of developing the disease according to the National Cancer Institute. The good news is that it can be treated and is usually curable.

A statement from Park So Dam's agency ArtistCompany said she had to pull out of promotional tours of her upcoming movie "Special Delivery" in order to recuperate following the operation. She is said to be "very disappointed" but thankful for the well-wishes and prayers.

"The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for 'Special Delivery' and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of 'Special Delivery' overcoming this difficult time together," the agency said in the statement sent to CNN.

"Actor Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health," it added.

In "Special Delivery," the actress plays the character named Eun Ha, a skilled driver with a 100 percent success rate in making special deliveries. She is willing to deliver anything fast for the right price, but she ends up risking her life when she takes on a human cargo in the form of a young boy called Seo Won (Jung Hyun Joon). She and her companion must avoid capture by the corrupt police officer Kyung Pil, who also moonlights as a gangster. The crime action film will premiere on Jan. 12

Park So Dam has also appeared in several South Korean movies and TV series including "The Silenced," "The Priest," and "Record of Youth," to name a few. But she gained global fame for "Parasite," which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards 2020.