Paris Hilton opened up about the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her previous boyfriends in an interview ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary "This Is Paris" on Sept. 14.

The heiress revealed that she "went through multiple abusive relationships" because she "did not know what true love was." She insisted that she would not have put up with the abuse, had she not experienced it beforehand as a teen at her boarding school in Utah.

"I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should," Hilton told People about her ex-boyfriends.

The 39-year-old DJ hinted that her stay at the boarding school gave her a different notion of what was normal or not when it comes to relationships. She told the publication that she "had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo" that it made her feel that it was normal.

Hilton revealed that each of her past relationships started out great. Her ex-boyfriends "all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show." She did not namedrop her exes but shared that they all would "get jealous, or defensive, or try to control me." Then "there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive."

"I didn't really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can't believe I let people treat me like that," she continued.

The "Stars are Blind" singer said her time at Provo affected her future relationships. She said she would not have made that 2003 sex tape had she not gone through the trauma at the boarding school.

"I would never have let anyone into my life like [the man in the tape, whom she was dating at the time]. I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn't gone to Provo, I wouldn't have entertained the thought of letting him into my life," Hilton reasoned out.

Thankfully, she is now in a healthy and loving relationship with entrepreneur Carter Reum. Hilton said she feels "so safe" with him and called him her "perfect match."