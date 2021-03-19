Princess Anne is often touted as the most hardworking British royal, so some gaffes are bound to happen in her many royal engagements. One of the funniest and unbelievable mishaps was when she was wolf-whistled during an official visit.

The story surfaced on Twitter last year during a trend where thousand of users were sharing stories that sound like a lie, but are absolutely true. Rig Saunders also took part in the activity and shared the anecdote about Princess Anne, some kids, and an escaped parrot, reports Royal Central.

Saunders claimed that the incident happened when the 70-year-old royal, the only daughter of reigning Queen Elizabeth II, was opening up a new hospital near his secondary school. He recalled: "She arrived by helicopter in our sports field, so the school organised a welcoming party of Year 7 kids. As she was walking past, somebody wolf-whistled."

Saunders revealed that the students in the welcoming party were kept in detention for days in an attempt to get someone to own up to the misdemeanor. However, no one did, and it later turned out that the culprit was a parrot that had escaped from the local pet shop.

This is not the only time Princess Anne found herself in a funny situation. She inadvertently made headlines during former US President Donald Trump's visit to Buckingham Palace in 2019, where she was caught on camera apparently being scolded by her mother, the Queen. It appeared that the monarch gestured her daughter to join the receiving line, but Anne shrugged and stood at the door.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with a fan tweeting: "Princess Anne is the Queen of Shade. She is all of us." It later emerged that the royal was telling her mother "It's just me, and this lot (members of the royal household behind her)" to clarify that there were no more dignitaries for her to greet.

In another incident, Anne was asked about her achievement following her decision to retire as an equestrian, when she quipped: "I got them more lavatories." One of the funniest moments was when she was mistaken for her elder brother, Prince Charles. At a Young Advocates for Agriculture debate in 2012, speaker David Bolton introduced her as Her Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales. The royal smiled and rolled her eyes at the mistake, while Bolton clarified: "It's the excitement!" She quickly retorted: "There's a worry!"