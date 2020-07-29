As members of the British royal family isolated at their respective homes amid coronavirus pandemic, they took to the virtual medium to continue their royal engagements with charities to offer support. Queen Elizabeth II also decided to join a video call last month to support the carers in the United Kingdom during National Carers' Week, but naturally, she faced a little difficulty while coming to terms with using the virtual medium.

However, Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her only daughter, Princess Anne, who led her through the entire process. The interaction between the mother-daughter duo over the video call will be featured in upcoming ITV's documentary, "Anne: The Princess Royal at 70."

In the clip, the British monarch's assistant private secretary Tom Laing-Baker can be heard introducing her, after which Anne smiles and says: "Good morning at Windsor." The 94-year-old replies: "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you."

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

Anne then gives her mother a short tutorial on how to use the video call and also manages to make a quick pun. "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen," Anne asks, to which her mother replies: "Yes, well I can see four anyway!"

"Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like!" Anne quipped. The new documentary featuring interviews of her family members including her son Peter Philips and daughter Zara Tindall will be released ahead of her milestone 70th birthday in August.

After initial difficulties, the queen has gotten well-versed with the digital medium. She recently witnessed a portrait of herself being unveiled virtually, becoming the first member of the British royal family to do so.

ðŸ–¼ During the call, The Queen also took part in the unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty, commissioned by the @foreignoffice.



Unveiled at the start of the call, the portrait pays tribute to Her Majestyâ€™s contribution to British diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/weDRGthkiU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 25, 2020

"I'm glad I've had the chance to see it," the mother-of-four told artist Miriam Escofet during the call, portions of which were shared on the social media accounts of the royal family.

"I hope I'll see it in real life one day," the monarch added about the portrait which depicts her sitting on a gilded chair in a blue knee-length dress. The virtual unveiling was hosted by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which commissioned the artwork.