This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

My personal guilty pleasure is to explore TikTok videos and look for affordable, fun, and useful things that I can buy for myself. And so far, I've already collected quite a list of products that have made my life more convenient. Looking to treat yourself to something cool too? Check out my list of gift ideas for myself that I am proud to say "TikTok made me buy it!"

1. This Portable Door Lock That Will Keep You Safe Wherever You Are

Safety is so important to me and since I travel a lot, I always have this trustworthy door lock with me. Since it's portable, all I have to do is make sure I never forget to bring it and I can practically use it at any Airbnb that I stay in. Even if you're not much of a traveler, you can use this portable door lock at home or even on your kid's car seat. You can install it in mere seconds without the need for any tools - super convenient!

2. This Bath Mat That Ensures You Never Slip After a Shower Again

I hate slippery floors after I shower so this slip-resistant bath mat has been a godsend for me. Its grip suction cups ensure that it always stays in place and it even has a cushion for extra comfort. Plus points for being easy to clean (just put it in the washing machine!).

3. This Foot Spa Massager to Pamper Your Tired Feet

I used to spend far too much time and money on foot spas. Now, I can get them anytime I want from the comfort of my own home. This foot spa massager comes with all the bubbles and massaging features of an actual foot spa, and it's oh-so-therapeutic. It was my best birthday gift for myself!

4. This Flexible Sink Caddy That Conveniently Holds What You Need

Instead of keeping accessories lying around my sink, this flexible sink caddy lets me place my must-haves on the sink itself. It's the perfect form to fit onto a sink and it can hold a sponge, a scrubbing brush, a dishrag, or anything else you might want to have nearby.

5. This Keyboard Cleaning Kit So Your Keyboard Will Stay Clean at All Times

If I'm going to be completely honest, I never used to clean my keyboard. I found it to be an unnecessary task that took up far too much of my time, but this keyboard cleaning kit changed everything. It's so easy to use and gets the job done so quickly. Plus, the 7-in-1 kit also comes with tools to pull out keycaps to make the process easier. It has a tool to clean earbuds too.

6. This Dog Paw Cleaner That Doesn't Make My Dog Fussy

If you have a dog, you should know how hard it can be to clean their paws. This device makes the process so quick and easy, my dog doesn't even have time to complain about it. It also has a removable top brush that's super soft so I can brush my dog's fur with it too.

7. These Silicone Finger Point Bookmarks So You Never Lose Your Place in a Book Again

As a true-blue bookworm, I used to force myself to finish full pages of books before putting my bookmark in so I'd know I'd have to start at the top of the page next. These bookmarks changed the way I read by allowing me to place the pointer on the exact line that I stopped reading at. Amazing!

8. This Garlic Peeler That Makes Cooking So Much Easier

As much as I love eating garlic, I hate the smell of it on my hands. So when I discovered this handy garlic peeler, I was beyond ecstatic. It's so easy to use, elimates the odor I hate, and even comes in four colors to choose from.

9. This Acne Patch That Hides Unwanted Blemishes on Bad Skin Days

There are days when my skin simply hates me - and that's when these acne patches come in incredibly handy. I just stick it on a zit overnight and the next day, it's practically gone. I don't know how else to describe it. You just need to try it to believe it.

10. This Pet Trimmer That Won't Freak Out Your Dog

Is it just my dog or do all dogs freak out when they realize they're about to get their fur trimmed? If you can relate to this problem, you'll love this pet trimmer because it doesn't just shave smoothly and cleanly, it's super quiet too. This ensures that your dog will never get bothered by the noise during a trimming session.

11. This Colander That Makes Washing and Straining a Breeze

This colander has made my life in the kitchen so much easier. Washing fruits and vegetables, and straining noodles has never been easier. Its handle makes it easy to pour, it saves on space, and you'll love its bright colors too.

12. This Ring Size Adjuster That Will Give Your Rings a Better Fit

I have a LOT of rings in my jewelry box; but unfortunately, they don't all fit right if that makes sense. I always just lived with them and hoped they wouldn't fall off but it turns out ring size adjusters exist! Now, I can adjust any of my loose rings to fit my fingers better, giving me more peace of mind when I wear them.

13. This Fancy Whisk That Makes Baking More Fun

Whether I'm blending, beating, or stirring; this fancy whisk makes cooking more fun with its cute look. It's not just cute, either. What I actually love about it the most is how easy it is to clean. I no longer have to work hard to get in between the whisk because it's perfectly shaped for easy-peasy clean-ups.

14. This Heating Pad That Makes That Time of the Month More Bearable

Whenever that time of the month used to come, I'd have such a hard time finding pain relief for my abdomen and sometimes even my back. Enter this cute portable cordless heating pad, and my life no longer has to be put on hold anymore. I just strap it on wherever I am and it provides heat exactly where and how I need it to relieve any pain. A definite must-have for women!

15. This Hungry Hippos Game That Keeps the Kids Entertained

I used to have such a hard time figuring out how to keep kids entertained during family gatherings but this game is an easy fix. I'm not embarrassed to admit that I sometimes join in on the fun and play with them too.

16. This Ice Tray So You Can Get Out a Bunch of Ice With Ease

Getting ice out of regular ice trays has always been a pain for me, especially when I had friends over and needed a ton of ice quickly. This ice tray makes all the difference. I just have to flip the lid over and hit the tray to get the ice out. I can even put water in while keeping ice in the tray to ensure I never run out!

17. This Tongue Cleaning Gel That Will Bring Your Tongue Back to Its Former Glory

I don't even remember what my tongue used to look like anymore but it definitely didn't look like this. My friends are all amazed when I tell them about this gel and they've all got it too. Now, we all have pink and healthy-looking tongues - the way they should be.

18. This Microphone That Makes Content Creation Sooooo Much Easier

If you create content on a regular basis as I do, then this microphone will make your life so much easier. It's small and portable, and you can even charge it on the go.

19. This Automatic Stirring Mug That Stirs Your Drinks for You

Okay, hear me out. I know that stirring drinks isn't exactly hard work... but I'm just not good at it. Chunks of powder usually end up in my cup but that no longer happens ever since I got this stirring mug. If you can relate, you should get one (or more) for yourself too.

20. This Slushy Maker That Turns Anything into a Slushy

I'm not the only one obsessed with slushies, am I? This slushy maker can turn any drink into a slushy - and it's easy to use too. Just freeze, squeeze, and enjoy!

21. This Adorable Label Maker So You Can Start Labeling All of Your Belongings

I love labeling things! It keeps all of my files organised and my closets and cupboards looking neat. Not to mention, it's extremely fun to do. This particular label maker gets plus points for being extra cute!

22. This Nail Extension Gel So Your Nails Last Longer

If you love having Pinterest-worthy nails but aren't sure how other people keep their nails intact for so long, this gel can do the trick. My nails tend to last up to two whole weeks now so I no longer have to worry about getting new nails so often.

23. This Scoop for Litter to Make Cleaning Up After Your Cat Easier

As much as I love my cat, one thing I don't particularly like is cleaning after her. This scoop for litter makes the chore easier and more bearable.

24. This Mini Solar-Powered Car That's Fun to Play With

Love playing with toys or need to have toys around for when kids visit? This mini solar-powered car comes in various colours and is a ton of fun to play with.

25. This Outdoor Garden Toy That Both Adults and Kids Will Love

Looking for a toy that you can bring with you practically anywhere? This outdoor garden toy can be used indoors and outdoors and provides hours of fun for adults and kids alike.

26. This Key Holder That Looks Like an Owl

Since I needed a key holder, I figured I might as well get one that's cute. This key holder is easy to stick your keychains onto and it even opens and closes its eyes whenever you stick them on. Adorable!

27. This Novelty Watch That Has a Toy Inside

This is the perfect birthday gift for kids but is also a cute novelty toy to have. You basically place it on your wrist and it houses a toy inside so you can whip it out whenever you're bored.

28. This Squishy Banana iPhone Case That Also Relieves Stress

Speaking of a birthday gift for yourself or for others, this banana iPhone case isn't just cute; it also serves as a form of stress relief. I find it so fun to squish it whenever I'm stressed out - and it really works. Trust me!

29. This Cat Astronaut Night Light That Will Always Put a Smile on Your Face

If you're a fellow cat lover, this night light is sure to put a smile on your face. Even in the dark, its face instantly puts me in a better mood before bed and I'm sure it'll do the same for you.

30. This Face Roller That is Like a Miracle Worker

Believe it or not, this face roller is like a miracle worker. I used to end up with an intensely oily face before my day even ended but ever since I used this product, I've never had to worry about unwanted shine again. You basically roll it on your face and it gets rid of all of the oil - like magic.

31. This Windscreen Sponge That Absorbs Moisture in a Single Swipe

Make cleaning easier with a sponge that gets things done in no time. This sponge is so effective at absorbing the moisture that I've cut down on my cleaning time by more than half. It's so easy. Just swipe and voila!

32. This Car Tissue Holder That Can Even Hold Your Glasses

I don't know about you but I make a mess wherever I go so I like to make sure I always have tissue available in my car. This tissue holder is easy to attach to the visor or back seat and the best part? It can even hold my glasses, ensuring I never forget where I put them.

33. These Dip Clips for All of Your Snacking Needs

I love dip so I always make sure I have some for my fries or my crisps. What I didn't know before was that these dip clips exist to make dipping snacks much easier and more fun. I actually have them in all colours now - perfect for my binge-watching sessions.

34. This Foot Support for Those Who Need It

My dad suffered from a stroke before and had trouble walking so I had to find him the right foot support. Little did I know that foot support exists on Amazon too. It's also good for people suffering from cerebrosclerosis, spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia, fibula nerveparalysis, and poliomyelitis.

35. These Clever Tongs That are Perfect for Pancakes and the Like

Flipping pancakes, getting eggs out, and filling tacos have never been easier since I got these clever tongs I never knew I needed. It makes making, cooking, and serving all kinds of food so much easier.

36. This Screen Door Automatic Closer to Ensure Your Door is Always Closed

Let's face it: some doors are harder to close than others. To ensure that my doors always close when I need them to, I stocked up on these door closers so I don't always have to look back to make sure the door closed.

37. This Neck and Shoulder Relaxer for Pain Relief Whenever You Need It

Is it me or the older I get, the more often I feel pain in my body? If you can relate, you need to get this neck and shoulder relaxer. It's my current go-to after a long and tiring day.

38. This Migraine Ice Head Wrap to Soothe Headaches

Speaking of pain, headaches are a common pain for me too. Fortunately, I discovered this migraine ice head wrap so I can relieve migraines whenever I get them. It's stretchable to fit any head size too.

39.This Zingo Game for an Educational Twist to Bingo

Whether you're a babysitter, have kids, or know people with kids; this is a fun and educational twist to Bingo that will keep kids entertained and educated at the same time.

40. This Cute Misting Cauldron That Little Girls Will Love

If it's a birthday gift or Christmas gift you're looking for, this misting cauldron is the cutest gift to give any little girl in your life. It also serves as cute decoration at home.

41. This Jade Roller That Massages Your Face in the Best Way Possible

I always thought jade rollers didn't really work... until I got one for myself. Not only does my jade roller relax my facial muscles by giving my face a much-needed massage; it also improves circulation.

42. This Outdoor Fly Trap That Will Keep Your Garden Free of Pests

Flies are such a bother - and for some reason, I used to have a lot of them. This outdoor fly trap has been such a huge help in getting rid of the flies in my garden and apparently, it can actually lure and kill up to 60,000 flies!

43. This Hotseat Game That Will Help You Get to Know Your Friends Better

Think you know your friends? Think again. I thought I knew my friends pretty well but a loooot of interesting stuff was revealed when we played this card game. It's so much fun and you'll love learning unexpected tidbits about one another!

44. This LED Closet Light That You Can Actually Use in So Many Ways

I stocked up on these lights because they're so convenient and easy to set up. I have one in my closet, around my gaming area, and even by the stairs. Wherever you might want or need a little light, this strip is absolutely perfect for it.

45. This Bath Bomb That Will Also Put You in a Good Mood

I love bath bombs, in general, but this one definitely takes the cake. If you don't have a bathtub, it's perfect because you just have to place it on the ground and let it do its work as you shower. Not only does it smell amazing but it actually uses aromatherapy to relieve stress at the same time. It basically turns every shower time into a spa experience.

46. This Sandwich Maker to Create the Perfect Sandwich Every Time

If there's one sandwich maker you need to have, it's this one. It toasts the bread, cooks the egg, heats the meat, and melts the cheese all at the same time; turning sandwich-making into the easiest thing ever.

47. This Foot Peel Mask to Pamper Your Feet

Your feet deserve pampering too! After all, you spend all day walking and they definitely get tired. I like to reward myself - and my feet - with this foot peel mask every now and then to remove hard skin in just one minute. Despite wearing heels all the time, I still have baby-soft feet.

48. This Ziplock Bag Organiser That Keeps All of Your Plastic in One Place

I never knew I needed a ziplock bag organiser until I actually saw one. Now I can keep all of my plastic neatly organised in one place. I love it!

49. This Beverage Can Dispenser That Keeps Cans Looking Neat and Organised

If you love soda as much as I do, you can keep all of your canned drinks neatly organised with this dispenser. It's also a great space saver!

50. This Universal Cleaning Gel That Can Clean Hard-to-Reach Places

I used to have such a hard time cleaning the aircon ducts of my car and the electric fans in my home, but not anymore. This universal cleaning gel is so useful and efficient, it has made cleaning so much easier. Plus, it's fun to clean with.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop now and get the best gifts that your amazing self deserves!