The fashion industry is on a remarkable transformation, and the latest Mintel UK Fashion and Sustainability Report 2023 tells a compelling story: 52 per cent of consumers have raised their consciousness on the importance of sustainable fashion.

The Resort Co has answered to the challenge by fast becoming a trailblazer with its groundbreaking Eco-Conscious Luxury collection.

So gentlemen, read on and explore The Resort Co's best offers.

The Linen Overshirt represents sartorial craftsmanship. Made in Trofa, Portugal from the finest Irish linen, its lightweight, unlined construction is perfect for those balmy days. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, it boasts a one-piece shirt collar, discreet waist pockets smoothly attached into the side seams, and recycled horn buttons. With two pleated chest pockets and a comfortable regular fit, this timeless navy overshirt is a versatile addition to your collection. GET IT HERE

This shirt boasts the highest quality Irish linen, prized for its natural breathability and rugged resilience. Its lightweight feel and breezy camp collar make it the ultimate choice for those sweltering days when comfort is king. For a seamless, head-to-toe look, pair it effortlessly with our matching shorts, creating a co-ord set that exudes sophistication and ease. With horn button closures, an elastic drawstring waist, and a regular fit designed to hug your form just right, this shirt is a timeless addition to your wardrobe. GET IT HERE

Crafted from lightweight, breathable linen, these drawstring linen shorts turn even the hottest days into a breeze. Equipped with a flexible, easy-fit elastic waistband, these shorts offer personalised comfort and effortless size adjustments. And don't miss the stylish single back pocket, featuring a classy horn button closure, adding both functionality and flair to your summer wardrobe. GET IT HERE

For poolside sophistication, this open spread collar terry polo shirt is a statement piece that exudes style and comfort. With meticulous attention to detail, it boasts a chest pocket and finely finished cuffs at the sleeves and bottom, elevating your poolside ensemble to new heights of refinement. The fabric itself is a dream—a soft, luxurious terrycloth that caresses your skin, offering the perfect blend of comfort and breathability, ideal for those balmy, sun-soaked afternoons. GET IT HERE

Made from a feather-light fabric, these classic swim shorts promise unrivalled comfort and enduring excellence. What makes them truly remarkable is their eco-friendly pedigree, which is born from recycled PET bottles that are ethically handcrafted in the heart of Portugal. The fabric is so gentle and smooth against your skin, you'll forget you're wearing them, all while keeping your conscience clear. Plus, they're expertly lined with breathable, plush mesh for that extra touch of support. GET IT HERE

Indulge in laid-back luxury with these exquisite Mule-style espadrilles. Their supple craftsmanship meets the timeless allure of a traditional jute sole, fortified with rubber for enduring durability. These slip-on wonders offer a chic and comfortable alternative for those leisurely days when style knows no bounds. GET IT HERE

This pair of espradrilles strikes the perfect balance between elegance and casual chic, making it a versatile companion for any occasion under the sun. Handcrafted in the picturesque Basque Country of Spain, its premium Spanish braided leather upper exudes sophistication. The hand-stitched jute soles, cushioned by durable rubber, ensure both comfort and longevity, while the breathable microfiber insole pampers your feet with every step. GET IT HERE

Made from a luxurious blend of 70 per cent organic cotton and 30 per cent linen, this shirt offers a sublime combination of breathability and natural cooling. Designed with a relaxed cut, it's tailored for the modern individual who values comfort and fashion. Embrace a basic look but with effortless elegance. GET IT HERE

Made from a quick-drying shell born from the rebirth of recycled ocean waste, these shorts aren't just meant for the beach; they're your passport to a serene day of adventure. From dipping into the ocean's embrace to exploring the corridors of a museum, these shorts bring out your confidence. So, no need to swap them out as the day unfolds, because when aperitivo time rolls around, you'll still be effortlessly ready for whatever the evening holds. GET IT HERE

All in for comfort with the Terry Shorts, where leisure and style converge. Crafted from the finest organic cotton, these shorts are your go-to choice for those blissful, lazy days. With a relaxed mid-length design and a convenient drawstring waistband, this is a must-have for any activity. GET IT HERE

With Mazzo's sleek black frame, it best complements a wide range of face shapes. Handcrafted with precision in the artisanal workshops of Cadore, Italy, these sunglasses boast of top quality Italian acetate and tinted blue lenses with a Cat II rating, providing UV protection to keep your eyes shielded in the sun. GET IT HERE

The rich Bourbon Brown acetate of these sun specs harmoniously complements the brown lenses, creating a refined and classic allure that's second to none. These boast a Cat III rating for superior sun protection and utilises authentic Italian acetate, lenses, and hardware, ensuring uncompromising quality. It comes complete with The Resort Co's bespoke case and is designed to be the perfect unisex accessory for those who appreciate the finer things in life. GET IT HERE

With a stunning stampa fantasia satin strap, a white suede lining, a white insole, and a sleek light grey outsole, every detail is meticulously considered for both aesthetics and comfort. It is a durable and stain-resistant sole crafted from premium Italian EVA, ensuring it stands the test of time and wear. These flip-flops are a testament to Italian artistry and a must-have for those who appreciate the fusion of fashion and function. GET IT HERE

Carved from the finest Italian acetate, these lightweight shades boast a delightful light brown hue that perfectly complements their matching gradient lenses. You'll also find The Resort Co's signature diamond rivets and ribbed temple tips, adding a touch of luxury to every glance. With tinted brown lenses offering CAT II sun protection, a generous width of 140 mm, and a comfortable keyhole bridge adorned with acetate nose pads, these sunglasses deliver both style and comfort. These are also designed for any gender. GET IT HERE

Made from luxuriously soft organic 100 per cent GOTS Organic Cotton yarn, this polo shirt not only feels gentle against your skin but also champions eco-conscious fashion. The thoughtfully designed slim fit ensures you look sharp and sophisticated on warm summer evenings. With two horn buttons adorning the placket and a meticulous rib stop technique at the bottom hem and sleeve cuff to keep unsightly seams, this polo shirt is a sartorial masterpiece. GET IT HERE

Eco-Conscious Style is the Future of Fashion

By helping us leave a mark on both our closets and the environment, The Resort Co advocates a more sustainable and stylish future.

From the organic materials to the careful craftsmanship, every piece from The Resort Co's collection embodies a commitment to sustainability without compromising elegance. It's an inspiring testament to the fact that fashion need not come at the expense of our planet.

So, step into your new style with confidence, knowing that your wardrobe can be a symbol of your commitment to fashion that doesn't cost the planet.