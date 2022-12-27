The long wait for the "Path Of Exile 2" release date announcement will finally be coming to an end soon. According to recent reports, the game will be unveiled next year, which will likely include the announcement of its launch date.

'Path Of Exile 2' showcase at ExileCon 2023

At last, "Path Of Exile 2" developer Grinding Gear Games (GGG) confirmed that the game will be fully unveiled next year, according to RockPaperShotgun.com. The game will first be showcased at ExileCon 2023 in July of next year.

"As we revealed on our Lake of Kalandra announcement livestream yesterday, we'll be hosting our second ExileCon event in New Zealand next year," the developer wrote in a blog post on the Path Of Exile website. "At the event, we'll announce the Path of Exile 2 Beta start date and will reveal almost everything there is to know about Path of Exile 2 and Path of Exile Mobile. Attendees will be able to play both games, attend developer talks, meet the team, hang out with other Path of Exile fans, and more!"

ExileCon 2023 will be held at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will run from July 29 until July 30, 2023 (NZT).

'Path Of Exile 2' coming to Gamescom in August

"Path Of Exile 2" will be heading to Gamescom in August 2023 for European players to check out. This was revealed by GGG CEO Chris Wilson during a press preview at the Forbidden Sanctum expansion stream.

However, Wilson declined to go into detail on what fans can expect from "Path Of Exile 2" at Gamescom, but he did indicate that development is progressing well. The last time fans heard a lot about the game was a little over three years ago at Exilecon 2019 when "Path Of Exile 2" was first announced. The upcoming game is expected to introduce a second, seven-act storyline that can be played alongside the first Path of Exile campaign.