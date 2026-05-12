Keir Starmer will meet his Cabinet in London at 9:30 this morning, with senior Labour figures openly questioning his future as prime minister and asking whether he can survive the day.

The news follows an extraordinary bout of internal warfare that has left Labour's normally disciplined machine looking ragged. Over recent days, a growing number of MPs, ministers and union leaders have broken cover to demand either a change of direction or a change at the top, turning the question of Starmer's resignation from Westminster gossip into a live political calculation.

Starmer Faces Growing Cabinet and Party Revolt

For context, today's Cabinet gathering is formally billed as a routine meeting on the government's agenda, but nobody in Labour seriously doubts that the real subject is Starmer's grip on power. Allies talk about an opportunity for him to reassert authority, while critics see it as the moment when colleagues must decide whether to move against him or retreat.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at the table in a uniquely stark position. She is the only cabinet-level minister to have publicly urged the prime minister to go, a stance that guarantees a tense atmosphere when she sits opposite him. Other senior ministers have so far avoided saying outright that he should resign, though several have been sounding out backbenchers and gauging when private misgivings might turn into a full-blown revolt.

On the backbenches, the numbers are already being totted up. A total of 72 of Labour's 403 MPs are reported to have called for Starmer's resignation. That tally is drawn from public statements, social media posts and approaches flagged to party whips. Some junior office-holders are understood to be among them, though a detailed breakdown has not been made public and the figure has not been independently confirmed. Labour's rules do not specify a threshold of letters that automatically triggers a contest, but no one in the party doubts that such a visible bloc of dissent is intended to force a reckoning.

Starmer Tries to Steady Labour as Calls for Exit Grow

On Monday morning, Starmer tried to regain the initiative with a set-piece speech aimed at calming his critics. He spoke in front of MPs and journalists, promising to 'improve' and signalling that he had heard the anger building in his own ranks. He pledged to listen more closely to colleagues and to sharpen the government's offer, framing the moment as a chance to correct course rather than change captain.

For many, it was nowhere near enough. Former Foreign Office minister Catherine West emerged from the speech urging MPs to support her call for Starmer to 'step aside,' dismissing his assurances as 'too little, too late.' She argued that trust between the leadership and its own party had eroded beyond repair and suggested that clinging on would only deepen Labour's problems. West did not, in the material available, anoint a successor, but her bluntness gave cover to others weighing whether to break ranks.

The immediate damage was visible among lower-ranking loyalists who keep the wheels turning. Five MPs resigned their positions as parliamentary private secretaries, relinquishing their roles assisting senior ministers in order to speak against the prime minister from the backbenches. A sixth MP went public with a demand for 'a clear timetable for his departure in September or shortly after.'

Downing Street moved quickly to replace all six with new PPSs drawn from the pool of remaining loyalists, issuing internal notices stressing their support for Starmer. The rapid reshuffle was meant to project control, yet it also highlighted how many were now prepared to walk away from government roles on principle.

Inside No 10, the mood has been further soured by criticism from figures once seen as central to the Starmer project. Josh Simons, a former Cabinet Office minister who previously ran the pro-Starmer think tank Labour Together, said the prime minister had 'lost the country' and urged him to set out a timetable for his exit, according to the Mirror.

Those remarks, made in recent days, have been relayed back to Downing Street and the whips' office. Simons has not, in the material provided, attached his support to any one contender, but his shift from architect to critic has rattled those who believed the project still enjoyed solid backing among its original champions.

Union Pressure on Starmer Intensifies

Pressure is not coming only from Parliament. Labour-affiliated trade unions, usually the party's ballast in rough seas, have begun to signal that their patience with Starmer's leadership is running out. That matters not just in terms of money and campaigning muscle, but also because union delegates wield influence over internal party debates and votes.

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Maryam Eslamdoust, leader of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, set out the stakes in stark terms on Monday. 'Either we change leader and direction now and begin rebuilding trust, or we sink with this failing project,' she warned. Her union represents workers across the transport network and has long been woven into Labour's organisational fabric. She has not explicitly threatened to pull funding or endorsements, but the language of 'sink' and 'failing project' points to a willingness to use leverage if the current course continues.

The Fire Brigades Union has added its own, slightly different note. General secretary Steve Wright has argued that the leadership needs to change, while cautioning against a panicked coup. 'We want to make sure there is a process now, a transition, to someone that can lead this country,' he said.

Wright has not laid out a precise timetable, but his emphasis on process and transition suggests a preference for an organised contest over a chaotic overnight collapse. Union leaders are beginning to test support for likely contenders, though no single name has yet emerged as the clear favourite in the information available.

Other major unions are tightening the screws in subtler ways. Unison, one of Labour's biggest affiliates, has warned that there must be a change in 'the fundamental approach' of the government. Its leadership has not gone as far as calling directly for Starmer's resignation, but the warning adds weight to the sense of a movement shifting under his feet. Upcoming union gatherings and Labour Party meetings are now being watched closely for signs that this discontent might harden into formal moves against him.

Labour Pressure Builds Beyond Parliament

Beyond the parliamentary arithmetic and union statements, Labour's wider ecosystem is adding its own pressure. Chris Curtis, who heads the Labour Growth Group, has voiced disbelief that the prime minister's latest plan matches the scale of transformation needed in the country. That criticism, coming from within a group devoted to Labour's long-term renewal, underlines a feeling among some activists and thinkers that the current leadership has lost its sense of purpose.

Veteran MP Clive Betts, with more than 30 years in the Commons behind him, has also called for change. His long service through multiple Labour leaders gives his intervention the flavour of experience rather than youthful impatience. Betts has argued that the party cannot simply ride out this moment, though the material at hand does not show him backing any named rival.

There are also the halfway voices. Former cabinet member Louise Haigh has suggested that Starmer will have to stand down if he fails to improve, but has so far stopped short of demanding his immediate resignation. That kind of conditional support captures where many Labour MPs now appear to sit: deeply uneasy, yet wary of triggering a leadership contest without a clear sense of what follows.

Threaded through all of these conversations, from the Cabinet room and union offices to backbench tea rooms and members' WhatsApp chats, is the blunt question stamped across today's headlines: will Keir Starmer resign today, or try to ride out the storm and force his critics to make the next move? At the time of writing, there is no firm answer, only pressure building on all sides and a prime minister walking into a meeting knowing colleagues will be judging not just what he says, but whether they still believe he can lead them any further.