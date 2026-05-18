Legacy is often misunderstood. For many, it could be a concept tied to the end of life, something distant and abstract. Maria Psarra, Founder and Director of Iris Wealth Management, views this concept with an immediate and actionable perspective. "Legacy is a lot more than what we leave behind when we die," she says. "It is what we leave around us in the world we live in right now, as we go through each moment, each day."

For Psarra, this perspective sits at the heart of her philosophy on wealth, leadership, and influence. It moves legacy from a future outcome to a present responsibility. Legacy, according to her, is defined through everyday interactions, the values that guide decision-making, and the impact created in real time. It is, as she says, "how we make people feel in our interactions with them," and the extent to which those interactions instil confidence, dignity, and belief in others.

Her perspective has been shaped by both personal history and professional experience. Reflecting on generational differences, Psarra observed a growing shift in how younger individuals approach purpose and philanthropy. She notes that many high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly focused on intentional giving and meaningful engagement. This evolution, she adds, is taking place alongside one of the largest intergenerational wealth transfers in history, placing new responsibility on those who will shape its impact.

"There is an undoubted shift in how the younger people view the world, and how much they wish to engage in intentional philanthropy," she says. For Psarra, this shift represents an opportunity to redefine the role of wealth. "Financial success is no longer viewed solely as an endpoint. It is becoming a tool for influence, a means through which individuals can actively shape the societies they are part of," she adds.

According to Psarra, legacy is not dependent on financial capacity alone. While wealth can amplify impact, it is not a prerequisite for meaningful contribution. "You do not need a lot of money to create a legacy," she explains. "You only need to be intentionally kind." This emphasis on intentionality reflects her belief that influence begins with individual behaviour, not scale.

In her view, true impact is created through authentic engagement, where individuals listen with intent and respond with empathy. Small actions, often overlooked, can carry significant weight. She references the idea that it does not take much to become "a rainbow in someone else's cloud," highlighting the importance of presence and sincerity in everyday interactions.

Her understanding of these values is deeply rooted in her family history. "My grandfather was an extremely resilient man. Despite experiencing loss, displacement, and uncertainty, he rebuilt his life through resilience and compassion. He became a tradesman, raised a family, and formed meaningful connections across cultures and communities. He is my role model," she says. "His ability to extend kindness, regardless of circumstance, left a lasting impression on those around him. While he may not have held wealth or public recognition, his influence was profound and far-reaching."

Her grandfather's example guides Psarra's own approach to leadership and purpose. She views legacy as a continuous act of giving back, informed by both personal experience and an awareness of the support received from others along the way. "He remembered what we are all guilty of too often forgetting: to give it back every single day," she says. This principle has become a guiding force in how she engages with colleagues, clients, and the wider community.

Psarra encourages individuals to think beyond traditional measures of success and to consider the broader implications of their decisions. This includes aligning financial strategies with personal values, supporting initiatives that create opportunity, and using influence to drive positive change.

She also highlights the importance of self-reflection in shaping legacy. According to her, understanding one's origins, values, and aspirations can provide clarity on the type of impact one seeks to create. For Psarra, this process is ongoing, evolving alongside both personal growth and external circumstances. It is not defined by a single moment or milestone, but by a series of intentional choices made over time.

Psarra views purposeful leadership as an avenue through which women can redefine both success and influence. By creating space for diverse voices and experiences, she says, leaders can foster environments where others are able to thrive. This, in turn, can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable future.

Success, in her view, carries greater meaning when it is connected to contribution. She says, "Influence becomes more powerful when it is used with intention. Legacy becomes more impactful when it is lived daily rather than deferred."

Psarra leaves leaders with a series of questions that reflect this mindset. "What do you actually stand for? What do you want the world around you to look like every day of your life? And what do you personally do every day to make this world a better place?" These questions, she believes, are essential for anyone seeking to create meaningful and lasting impact.

Her message is that legacy is within reach for everyone, shaped by choice, action, and intention. As she says, "Legacy is what we do each day. Choose to make it count."