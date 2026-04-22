The UK government has suffered another setback in its attempt to expand reserve powers over private pension funds after the House of Lords voted to block a contentious measure in the Pension Schemes Bill for a second time.

The renewed discordance has deepened a budding political battle over who should control billions of pounds in workers' retirement savings. Peers rejected the revised proposal by 219 votes to 144, sending the legislation back to the House of Commons.

Labour Pension Plan Goes Back to Parliament

The legislation will go through another round of debates at parliament between two chambers which will continue until an agreement is reached. The rejected draft would have allowed ministers to direct pension schemes to invest part of the assets into private markets and infrastructure projects.

Labour ministers insist the proposed plan is necessary to unlock long-term investment and help boost the UK's stalling economic growth. Supporters say British pension funds invest too cautiously and allocate less money to domestic growth sectors than many international counterparts do.

What Do Advocates of the Revised Labour Pension Plan Say?

Proponents of the new labour pension plan believe that the retirement savings fund could play a larger role in financing infrastructure, innovation and productive businesses. Under the new version, 10 per cent of pension schemes could have been placed into qualifying investments, with up to 50 per cent of the funds funneled to UK-based assets.

Ministers argued that the power to funnel funds to other investments would only be used as a backstop and was aligned with the voluntary Mansion House Accord signed by major pension providers. The proponents include Labour Government and Ministers.

What Do Critics of the Revised Labour Pension Plan Say?

Critics across parties in the Lords said the principle of the plan remained deeply flawed. Opponents warned that politicians should not be able to influence how retirement savings are invested, especially where higher-risk or less liquid private market assets are involved.

Many peers and industry experts insist that trustees, not ministers, should make decisions based solely on savers' best interests. The critics and opponents include the House of Lords, Shadow cabinet and some experts in the field.

What Does the Former Pension Minister Think?

Read more Labour Pension Plan Sparks Fury After MPs Back Power to Direct Retirement Savings Labour Pension Plan Sparks Fury After MPs Back Power to Direct Retirement Savings

The policy was initially rejected by the House of Lords but was passed by the House of Commons despite arguments that it removes investment decisions from trustees and experts. Baroness Ros Altmann, the former pensions minister, was among those raising concerns about the revised edition of the policy.

Baroness Altmann warned that placing funds into certain assets on a timetable set by the government could create bubbles, decrease returns or expose savers to unnecessary risks. Conservative politicians also branded the revised plan as an unacceptable intrusion into personal savings.

Blocked Labour Pension Plan Caused a Political Divide

The blocked Labour Pension plan revision has led to a divide amongst parties and experts. It has exposed a broad divide over how pension wealth should be used.

Labour sees the nation's vast retirement savings pool as a potential engine for growth if deployed more strategically. Opponents say pensions exist first and foremost to provide secure retirements, not to serve industrial policy or fiscal goals. Industry reaction has also been mixed but cautious.

Several pension professionals said they support efforts to increase investment opportunities in Britain, yet oppose mandatory direction from government. Some argue voluntary reforms, better regulation and stronger project pipelines would be more effective than legislative powers.

The Pension Schemes Bill will now return to MPs, where ministers must decide whether to push for the reserve powers again, compromise further, or drop the measure entirely. With the Lords now blocking the proposal twice, pressure is mounting on Labour to prove the plan can protect savers while advancing growth ambitions.

For millions of UK workers, the political fight may seem distant, but the decision may directly affect them in the long run.