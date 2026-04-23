By any measure, retirement is meant to bring financial stability. Yet for many households in the US, that stability is proving fragile. New research suggests a significant share of retirees are ill-prepared for the very risks that define later life.

A study by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College finds that 40% of retirees cannot cover even one year of unexpected expenses. The finding points to a persistent gap between financial planning advice and real-world preparedness.

Unexpected Costs Do Not Fade in Retirement

Financial shocks do not disappear once work ends. They change form. For working households, income loss often drives financial stress. In retirement, the burden shifts towards spending shocks.

Healthcare costs are a major factor. These can include anything from prescription drugs to long-term care. Housing also plays a role, especially for those living in older properties that require repairs. Family-related expenses, such as supporting relatives or coping with bereavement, add further pressure.

The study estimates that retired households spend about 10% of their income each year on unexpected expenses. On average, that equates to around $6,000 annually. Over a retirement that may last 25 years, these costs accumulate into a substantial financial burden.

Gap Between Advice and Reality

For decades, financial planners have advised households to hold emergency savings. The standard rule suggests setting aside three to six months of essential expenses. While that guidance is widely accepted for workers, its relevance in retirement is often underestimated.

Evidence suggests retirees may need even larger buffers. Research from J P Morgan Asset Management indicates that retirees face less frequent but more severe spending shocks. As a result, they are often advised to hold three to six months of income in accessible savings.

Other experts recommend even higher levels. Some suggest keeping one to two years of spending in cash or equivalents. The variation reflects differing risk profiles, but the underlying message is consistent. Emergency funds remain essential.

Why Many Fall Short

Despite the guidance, many retirees lack sufficient savings. Several factors contribute to this shortfall.

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Income typically declines after retirement. Without wages, households rely on pensions, savings and social security. This limits their ability to rebuild savings once spent.

At the same time, spending can become more volatile. Research shows that around one in four retirees experience swings of up to 20% in annual spending over a short period. Housing costs are a key driver of these fluctuations.

There is also a behavioural element. Some retirees assume that large expenses are unlikely or one-off events. In reality, unexpected costs occur regularly, making them a predictable part of retirement rather than an exception.

Risks of Relying on Retirement Savings

When emergency funds are absent, retirees often turn to their long-term investments. This approach carries risks. Drawing down retirement accounts early can reduce future income. It may also force withdrawals during market downturns, locking in losses. Over time, this can undermine financial security.

In some cases, spending increases are not temporary. A portion of households that experience sharp rises in expenditure continue to spend at elevated levels for years. This creates ongoing pressure on savings.

Planning for Resilience

The research suggests that emergency planning should be a core part of retirement strategy. Rather than treating unexpected costs as rare events, households are encouraged to plan for them explicitly. Setting aside around 10% of annual income for emergencies is one approach. Building this reserve before retirement begins is particularly important, as opportunities to replenish savings later are limited.

Other strategies can help reduce risk. Completing major home repairs before retirement or downsizing to a newer property may lower future costs. Careful planning around healthcare expenses can also improve resilience.

Shifting Financial Reality

The findings highlight a broader shift in retirement planning. Stability is no longer defined by fixed expenses and predictable income alone. Flexibility and liquidity are becoming just as important. For many retirees, the challenge is not just how much they save, but how accessible those savings are when needed. As unexpected costs continue to shape financial outcomes, emergency funds remain a critical, if often overlooked, safeguard.