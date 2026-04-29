A permanent demographic shift that will reshape the UK's economy for decades is projected to begin this year. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that 2026 will mark a historic turning point as the number of deaths begins to outnumber births annually, ending more than a century of natural population growth as fertility rates fall and the number of pensioners increases.

In the 2024-based projections released this week, the ONS confirmed that deaths will exceed births in the UK from mid-2026 onwards. The report indicates that approximately 450,000 more deaths than births are expected to occur between mid-2024 and mid-2034.

UK Deaths to Outnumber Births Every Year From 2026

James Robards, ONS head of household and population projections, stated: 'Our latest projections indicate slower population growth than previously projected. This is mainly due to lower migration assumptions — reflective of the recent steep fall in net migration — and lower fertility assumptions. At the UK level, the population is projected to peak in the 2050s before decreasing.'

The economic implications of this decline are stark. Charlie McCurdy, a senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, told The Times: 'This slower population growth will also reduce the size of the workforce and consequently lower tax receipts, adding up to £3 billion (approximately $4 billion) a year to borrowing by 2030.'

Fertility Rates Fall and Pensioners Increase

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For the first time in modern history, the UK is entering an era of 'natural change' deficit. While the population is still expected to grow in the short term, the internal engine of growth has stalled.

The ONS reports that mid-2025 will be the final year in which births outnumber deaths. From 2026 onwards, the gap is projected to widen significantly, with approximately 450,000 more deaths than births expected over the next decade.

As reported by the BBC, this shift is driven by a 'perfect storm' of record-low fertility rates and a rapidly ageing population. The UK's total fertility rate has plummeted to roughly 1.41 to 1.44 children per woman, a figure far below the 2.1 required to maintain a stable population without immigration. This 'baby bust' is occurring as the 1960s 'baby boomers' reach ages where mortality rates naturally rise.

By 2034, the number of people of pensionable age is projected to increase by 1.8 million to reach 14.2 million, meaning retirees will make up a full fifth of the population. Despite the rising state pension age, they remain the fastest-growing demographic, while the number of children is projected to fall by 1.6 million over the same period.

Migration as the Sole Buffer

With natural change turning negative, the UK's total population size is now entirely dependent on net international migration. The ONS notes that while the population is projected to reach 71 million by 2034, this growth is 1.2 million lower than previous forecasts due to tighter visa restrictions and a sharp decrease in net migration from its 2023 peak.

As reported by Morningstar, population growth in the coming years will be 'entirely driven by migration.' Without sustained arrivals from overseas, the UK would face an immediate contraction.

However, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to balance economic needs with political pressure to reduce net migration numbers, the country faces a difficult choice: accept higher levels of immigration to bolster the workforce or manage the economic consequences of a naturally declining and ageing population.