Celebrity columnist Perez Hilton talked about the career path of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since their infamous royal exit in 2020, noting the royal couple's multi-million-pound deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify. However, he described the former "Suits" star's now-axed animated show as "boring."

Speaking to Kinsey Schofield on the To Di For Daily podcast, Hilton stated, "I think that they got very lucky with the timing of everything because if Meghan and Harry tried to get deals like that today, I think it would be nearly impossible for them."

The 44-year-old American blogger added, "They were both able to secure huge pay cheques from Netflix and Spotify at a time when both of those brands were giving out huge pay cheques. As we've seen this year, both Netflix and Spotify are going through a lot of change...They've taken a huge hit."

Hilton also said that Meghan's show with Netflix, which was shelved amid the company's widespread cost-cutting moves, looked "boring" after watching its trailer that aimed to "celebrate women in history."

For starters, "Pearl" is a story of a 12-year-old girl inspired by the stories of influential women in history. Archewell Productions, the media production arm of the Sussex couple's Archewell enterprise, was developing the family-oriented show with Meghan as a producer.

The celebrity columnist even compared Meghan's "Pearl" to Michelle Obama's Netflix show, which was widely thought to be a huge success.

Hilton furthered, "To my expert observation, what Meghan and Harry are doing is they clearly sat down, studied everything that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have done over the past five years and then are modelling themselves after that. Unfortunately for them, they are not Michelle and Barack. And I don't think they've been making as smart decisions as the former president and first lady. In America, Harry and Meghan are not royals — they are celebrities. And, unfortunately, they are boring celebrities."

Meanwhile, Perez Hilton also reacted to Tom Bower's new book about Meghan Markle called "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors." He claimed Prince Harry always wanted an out, but the Duchess of Sussex was not necessarily to blame.

Schofield asked Hilton for his thoughts about Bower's claim in the book that Queen Elizabeth was relieved after learning that Meghan Markle would not attend Prince Philip's memorial service in April.

The entertainment news veteran responded, "I would think that Her Majesty would, or could, say something like that because she is a traditionalist through and through, and she would not want drama overshadowing that sombre, special occasion. You know, even though he was much older in life, and I'm sure that they anticipated that it would happen, it was still her lifelong partner."

Bower, in his book, stated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to appear alongside Queen Elizabeth on Buckingham Palace's balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The royal author claimed the Duke of Sussex "asked the Queen's resistant advisers," but his attempts were unsuccessful.