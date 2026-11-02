Jason Turkish, the fiancé of US Representative Haley Stevens, has sparked controversy in Michigan's Senate race after endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, reigniting party divisions days before the election.

Turkish's decision centres on concerns over El-Sayed's criticism of Israel and its implications for Jewish Americans. The endorsement has also put Stevens in a difficult position as she continues to back El-Sayed despite their bitter Democratic primary battle.

Who Is Jason Turkish, Haley Stevens' Fiancé?

Turkish is a civil rights attorney engaged to Stevens, a Michigan Democratic congresswoman. They announced their engagement after her August Senate primary loss to El-Sayed.

Having previously donated to both parties, Turkish has now endorsed Rogers, citing concerns over El-Sayed's rhetoric on Israel and antisemitism.

In a video statement, he said El-Sayed's repeated use of 'genocide' to describe Israel's actions in Gaza and his response to a controversial campaign advert had made Jewish Americans feel less safe.

Why Turkish Endorsed Mike Rogers

Turkish announced his endorsement of Rogers, a former congressman and Republican Senate candidate, ahead of Michigan's 3 November election.

He criticised El-Sayed for allegedly failing to adequately condemn an outside group's advert blaming US military support for Israel for rising grocery prices. Turkish argued that the Democratic nominee's response to the advert had been insufficient.

'I have waited week after week, day after day, for him to disavow this hate without equivocation. He won't do it,' Turkish said.

Rogers welcomed the endorsement, describing it as 'one of those good surprises'. He also claimed that support from lifelong Democrats was growing, adding that campaign signs promoting 'Democrats for Rogers' had been in high demand.

Stevens Responds to Fiancé's Endorsement

Stevens has maintained that she will vote for El-Sayed despite her fiancé's support for Rogers.

Speaking on CNN, the congresswoman described their relationship as a 'household divided' and reaffirmed her commitment to helping the Democratic nominee win.

However, Stevens has also expressed concerns about El-Sayed's campaign messaging, including an advert featuring conservative commentator Tucker Carlson criticising Rogers.

She urged El-Sayed to denounce antisemitic hate and distance himself from controversial adverts, arguing that doing so could reassure undecided voters.

Abdul El-Sayed Faces Democratic Party Divisions

The controversy reflects broader Democratic divisions over US policy towards Israel and the war in Gaza.

El-Sayed, the Michigan-born son of Egyptian immigrants, has said he respects Jewish people and that criticism of Israel should not be conflated with antisemitism. He has focused his campaign on economic concerns and opposing President Donald Trump, while acknowledging differences with some voters.

Several prominent Jewish Democrats, including Senator Elissa Slotkin, have publicly backed him.

Michigan Senate Race Ahead of Election Day

The Michigan Senate race between El-Sayed and Rogers remains closely watched, with Democrats concerned that lingering primary divisions could affect turnout. Polls show El-Sayed leading Rogers, though by a narrower margin than gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which spent tens of millions backing Stevens during the primary, is reportedly spending more than $9 million (£6.71 million) supporting Rogers.

Stevens, El-Sayed and Representative Jim Clyburn are set to appear at a Detroit Black church on Sunday for a get-out-the-vote event aimed at uniting Democrats ahead of Tuesday's election.