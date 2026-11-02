King Charles III and Queen Camilla's appearance at Antigua and Barbuda's 45th Independence Day celebrations took an unexpected turn on Sunday when a sudden downpour interrupted the ceremonial parade at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The rain began shortly after the royal couple arrived for the event, leaving organisers, guests and officials scrambling for cover.

What began as a formal royal engagement quickly became an awkward moment for the monarch, who was left standing in the rain while his wife headed towards shelter with an umbrella. The brief interruption laster only a few minutes, but images and video from the ceremony prompted discussion online about the incident and the response from royal aides.

Sudden Downpour Leaves the King Exposed

The royal couple arrived at the stadium in North Sound shortly before 6.30pm local time. As the national anthem began, torrential rain swept across the parade ground, catching guests and officials unprepared.

Camilla, dressed in a white Anna Valentine gown, gestured for an umbrella. A personal protection officer handed her a transparent, dome-shaped umbrella, which she used while making her way towards covered seating.

Charles, meanwhile, remained on the exposed dais in his light-coloured suit, which became visibly soaked. According to footage and accounts of the ceremony, the King repeatedly asked, 'Where's the umbrella?' while gesturing towards aides. At one point, he appeared to mime holding one above his head. His equerry, Major Ben Rigby, eventually arrived carrying a black umbrella, allowing Charles to continue his official duties.

According to The Telegraph, the delay was partly attributed to Antiguan custom requiring attendees to remain still and silent during the national anthem. The downpour lasted approximately five minutes before easing.

King Charles Jokes About His Soaked Suit

Despite the uncomfortable conditions, Charles continued with the scheduled inspection of the Guard of Honour, walking past assembled military personnel beneath the umbrella. The ceremonial parade marked 45 years since Antigua and Barbuda gained independence from Britain in 1981. Charles remains the Caribbean nation's head of state. The celebrations brought together military units, cadets, scouts and other uniformed groups at the cricket stadium.

The King appears very frustrated when biblical rainfall interrupts an Independence Parade in Antigua. He urgently signals to aides to bring him an umbrella ☔️ https://t.co/lPf41hSGjM — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) November 1, 2026

The King later appeared amused by his soaking. Speaking to Antigua's Prime Minister, he reportedly joked that he was 'growing watercress on my trousers', referring to how wet his clothing had become.

Camilla also reportedly laughed about the effect the rain had on her hair.Photographs and video from the event showed the contrasting scenes of Camilla moving towards shelter while Charles waited on the platform.

However, the incident also drew mixed reactions online, with some questioning why aides were unprepared, particularly given Charles's cancer diagnosis. Others criticised Camilla for leaving him in the rain, while several viewers defended the King's apparent frustration

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla Are in Antigua

The independence celebrations formed part of Charles's autumn Caribbean tour, which also included visits to the Bahamas and Guyana. Camilla joined him for the Antigua and Barbuda engagements, where the couple were also scheduled to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The gathering brings together leaders from Commonwealth countries to discuss economic development, climate resilience, trade and international cooperation. Discussions surrounding Britain's colonial history and the legacy of slavery were also expected to feature during the summit.

Buckingham Palace previously indicated that Charles would address difficult aspects of the Commonwealth's past with honesty and sorrow. The Antigua visit also included engagements celebrating local heritage, environmental initiatives and community contributions.

The rain briefly disrupted Sunday's ceremony, but the King completed his inspection, with the umbrella mishap providing an unexpected moment during the independence celebrations.