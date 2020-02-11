Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, has ended his 11-year marriage to Canadian Autumn Phillips. They have both agreed to share custody of their children while living in the U.K.

Peter Phillips and Autumn did not think that it was necessary to formally announce their split as they are not senior members of the royal family. However, they were prompted to let the public know "in light of media commentary."

They revealed that they split "last year" following many months of discussions. Although it is a sad reality, the decision to split was agreed upon by both parties. They informed Queen Elizabeth II and family members about the separation, and they supported the decision.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one," reads the statement obtained by Hello Magazine.

"The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah (nine) and Isla (seven). Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children," further reads the statement.

Reports about Peter Phillips and Autumn's divorce brought speculations that the latter would move back home to Canada post-slip. Sources claimed that she might take Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lead and return to her hometown in Montreal.

However, Autumn has decided to stay in the U.K. for the sake of her children. She and Peter Phillips have agreed to remain in Gloucestershire where they have lived for many years, and where they plan to bring up their daughters. In the wake of the split, they "have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

Peter Phillips and Autumn got married on May 17, 2008, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They met at the 2003 Canadian Grand Prix held in Montreal and got engaged in July 2007.