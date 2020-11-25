Amber Heard referred to online petitions as paid campaigns set to ruin her reputation. Despite her claims, the number of people that want her fired from "Aquaman 2" is only increasing by the second.

Jeanne Larson started the "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" petition on Change.org years ago, after Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. In his filing, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star detailed the many instances of abuse he suffered at her hands during their marriage.

Depp alleged that Heard was the abuser and not him. Leaked audiotapes of their conversations during marriage counselling confirmed that she was indeed physically violent toward him.

The petition is addressed to SVP of Publicity & Communications for DC Warner Bros Courtney Simmons and to Paul McGuire, Corporate Communications for DC Entertainment. It continues gain supporters after the tapes were leaked. But according to Small-Screen, it soared past a million after the "Rum Diary" star lost his libel suit in the U.K. ruling against The Sun for an article that labelled him as a "wife-beater."

The online request has now amassed over 1,500,000 signatures and continues to increase rapidly. The goal is now up to 3,000,000.

Warner Bros. is reportedly not paying any mind to the petition. Heard herself said that they hold no merit in the decision to remove or keep her in "Aquaman 2." She labelled them as "paid rumours and paid campaigns."

She shared her optimism that she will reprise her role as Mera in the franchise, and her excitement to start filming. However, there is no update yet on the names of the returning cast members. Warner Bros. previously said that the sequel will arrive in theatres on Dec. 16, 2022, and that pre-production will start in 2020. It is unclear if this is still the case given the global pandemic.

As for the "Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2" petition, someone tried to take down the page by spamming it with nasty comments and reporting them as violations of the site's policy. Instead of having it shut down, the comments section is no longer available. Larson said that Heard keeps bringing up the request in court documents even though she dismissed it as having no basis in reality.