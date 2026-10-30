Two Philadelphia teens have been charged over seven October robberies, including a gunpoint attack outside the Four Seasons Hotel, police announced on Thursday.

The arrests followed a weeks-long investigation into early-morning robberies in Center City and North Philadelphia earlier in October. Investigators had appealed to the public to identify the two people they believed were responsible.

Police identified the two men as Kyeme Hunter and Jaiden Bethea, both 19. Each faces seven counts of robbery, alongside charges of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearms offences.

The pair were being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on $1,050,000 (£787,500) bail.

Hotel Attack Among Allegations Against Philadelphia Teens

One victim was held at gunpoint outside the Four Seasons at 19th and Arch Streets, according to Capt. Jason Smith of the Central Detective Division. The man had been waiting for a ride when the robbers approached.

'That man was waiting for an Uber ride, I believe. He gets knocked to the ground, he's scared for his life. They're flashing the flashlight at him, the blue laser... it was a harrowing ordeal for this individual for sure,' Smith told the news conference.

The suspects wore ski masks, and victims were targeted on city streets and outside cash machines, police stated. Mobile phones, a laptop, credit cards and bags of clothing were among the items stolen, according to Smith.

Stolen Honda in Philadelphia Teens Investigation

Surveillance footage captured many of the armed robberies, according to police. Investigators identified distinctive weapons, one with a green slide and another fitted with a flashlight and blue laser. One recording captured the laser being pointed at a victim.

'All of these robberies were committed by the same two offenders, and appeared to be crimes of opportunity,' he stated.

Police alleged that the pair travelled in a black Honda Accord during some of the offences. The vehicle had been reported stolen in New Jersey and was discovered abandoned on the 2200 block of West Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia on 5 October.

Police credited the vehicle's recovery with assisting their investigation.

Philadelphia Teens Await Court After Weapons Seizure

Hunter was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at his home on the 100 block of East Hortter Street in East Mount Airy, according to police. On Wednesday, officers searched a property connected to Bethea on the 2200 block of West Harold Street and arrested him there without incident.

Smith identified two loaded weapons recovered during that search as a 9mm Luger pistol with an obliterated serial number and blue laser attachment, and a polymer 9mm ghost gun.

The recovered weapons were 'very similar to the two firearms used by the offenders,' Smith stated.

Officers also recovered more than $11,000 (£8,251) in cash and a key fob programming device, a tool commonly employed to steal push-to-start vehicles.

Investigators do not believe the robberies are connected to a separate series involving AR-style rifles in Center City in August. Police stated they had one suspect in that investigation and were close to a second arrest.

The case could become a federal matter because of the firearms involved and the alleged theft of a car in New Jersey before the suspects travelled into Philadelphia.