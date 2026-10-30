A former Sheffield church leader and his wife have each been charged with eight counts of rape involving the same woman, as police appeal for information from people previously connected to the church. Stephen Timmis, 68, and Janet Timmis, 61, face allegations concerning offences said to have occurred between May and September 2008.

The couple, both of Psalter Lane in Sheffield, have been released on bail and are scheduled to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 1 December 2026. The charges follow a report of non-recent sexual abuse.

Investigators believe people who previously belonged to The Crowded House church may hold information relevant to their inquiries. Their appeal asks anyone with concerns or information to come forward, with support available where required.

Police Appeal to Former Church Members

Stephen Timmis was a leader at The Crowded House in Sheffield during the period covered by the allegations. The church connection places his role at the time in context and explains which community the appeal is directed towards.

South Yorkshire Police set out the charges and information appeal in an announcement published on 29 October 2026. The force identified former church members as people who might be able to assist, without specifying what information investigators believe they hold.

'We are appealing for anyone with concerns or information to come forward,' the force said. 'Anyone with information will be offered appropriate support as required.'

The public appeal does not identify particular individuals whom officers wish to contact or describe specific events about which they are seeking accounts. People responding are asked to provide information they consider potentially relevant.

Eight Rape Charges Against Each Defendant

Each defendant faces eight counts involving the same complainant, rather than eight charges shared between the couple. Together, they face 16 counts, although the announcement does not explain how the individual charges against one defendant relate to those against the other.

The alleged offence period runs from May to September 2008, approximately 18 years before the charging announcement. The reporting reviewed does not give the date on which the woman first contacted police.

That leaves the investigation's chronology unclear beyond the report of non-recent sexual abuse and the subsequent charges. The passage of time since the alleged offences cannot, by itself, establish when the investigation began or how long officers have been gathering information.

Sheffield Court Appearance Scheduled for December

Both defendants have been bailed to attend the December hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court. The charges remain allegations and are not findings of guilt against either Stephen or Janet Timmis.

No trial date is given in the material reviewed, and the forthcoming magistrates' court appearance is the next procedural step identified in that reporting.

The police appeal is a request for assistance, not an announcement of additional complainants or further charges. It does not suggest that former church members are accused of wrongdoing, and the published account does not establish that the alleged offences occurred on church premises.

Anyone with relevant information can contact police on 101 or use the South Yorkshire Police website. The request extends beyond former members to anyone who believes they can assist the investigation.