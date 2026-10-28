Pennsylvania prosecutors have charged Chester police officer Leon Paparo with 105 offences after an April 2026 audit uncovered allegedly unauthorised database searches. Investigators allege his phone contained nude images of a 16-year-old.

Paparo joined the Chester Police Department in 2008 and was assigned to its records department in 2018. As records custodian, he had access to JNET, the Pennsylvania Justice Network, a statewide system holding personal information intended only for criminal justice purposes.

Audit Traces Chester Police Officer's Searches

A fellow officer examining activity during a random annual audit flagged a large number of searches allegedly performed by Paparo, according to authorities.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office reported that people unconnected to Chester police incidents appeared in the search history, including ex-girlfriends, young girls, court staff and employees of City Hall and the district attorney's office.

Many searches included PennDOT photographs. Detectives allege Paparo sometimes added case numbers for individuals while leaving the system's 'reason' field blank, contrary to official procedures.

Phone Evidence Against Paparo

When detectives executed a search warrant, Paparo handed over his phone and passcode, according to investigators. They report that he acknowledged frequently searching people and indicated they would find 'dirty pictures'.

Investigators discovered several passcode-protected folders containing sexual images of women. A folder labelled 'Random' contained images of a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives later learned that those images had been sent to a relative of Paparo. Authorities allege he accessed them without that relative's knowledge. Investigators also allege he searched the girl's name in JNET.

The district attorney's office lists 77 counts of unlawful computer use and seven counts each of possessing child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy, photographing or depicting a child in a prohibited sexual act and disseminating child sexual abuse material.

Authorities also allege Paparo employed JNET to verify information about minors whose images were on his phone, including their dates of birth and addresses.

Earlier Allegations Involving the Chester Police Officer

Pennsylvania State Police investigated allegations that he sent her sexually inappropriate messages and sought to have her join a video-sharing service. No criminal charges were filed over those allegations.

Authorities allege Paparo searched the names of that girl and her mother in JNET in 2022 and accessed their photographs through the system.

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse described the investigation as exposing a failure within law enforcement and questioned how Paparo had remained employed.

'This case is not only an abuse of authority and betrayal of public trust, but a sickening reminder that sometimes we need to be protected from the protectors,' Rouse stated.

In a statement to Action News, the Chester Police Department confirmed that Paparo was removed from active duty and placed on administrative leave after it learned of the investigation in August 2026.

The department stated that it takes such matters seriously and is committed to prompt and appropriate administrative action when warranted.

'To protect the integrity of the investigation, the Department will have no further comment at this time.'

Paparo surrendered to investigators on Tuesday, 27 October, and was arraigned. He was being held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility after bail was set at 10 per cent of $500,000 (£375,862).