A Missouri mother allegedly left her four-year-old daughter alone at a Neosho truck stop before dawn on Friday, drove off with her two sons, visited a casino, and told police she did not have a daughter, investigators said.

Kayla Marie Christensen, 34, was arrested after employees found the girl alone inside a Love's Travel Stop near Neosho, Missouri, according to a Neosho Police Department statement. Investigators allege she intentionally abandoned the child and did not plan to return.

A Child Found Alone Before Dawn

The investigation began shortly before 3am on Friday, 23 October, when the Neosho Police Department responded to a report of a young child alone at the travel stop. Love's employees kept the four-year-old safe until police arrived. The department publicly thanked the staff for looking after her. Love's Travel Stops are highway service centres with fuel, showers, and parking aimed at long-haul drivers, which can leave an unaccompanied child especially exposed.

Two More Children Left at a Casino

Investigators allege Christensen drove away from the truck stop with her two sons still in the vehicle, leaving her daughter behind with what the affidavit describes as the purpose of 'wholly abandoning her'. When officers later questioned her, she allegedly claimed the two boys were her only children and denied having a daughter at all.

The alleged neglect did not end at the truck stop. After driving off, Christensen allegedly left her two sons unattended in the car while she went inside a casino in Wyandotte to gamble, according to a report from Joplin news radio station KZRG. Both boys are under the age of 17.

The Charges She Now Faces

Court documents accuse her of transporting the children without proper car seats or seat belt protection, and of placing them near suspected drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia reportedly included syringes.

According to the Neosho Police Department's 28 October statement, prosecutors filed one count of first-degree child abandonment and two counts of first-degree child endangerment. KZRG separately reported eight charges, including second-degree child abandonment, three counts of child abuse or neglect, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of failing to restrain a child properly. The differing accounts have not been reconciled against the court docket.

Why This Case Matters

Child abandonment and endangerment are treated seriously under Missouri law, and the combination of alleged drug paraphernalia and unrestrained children raises the stakes for any parent facing similar accusations. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Christensen is presumed innocent unless convicted. Penalties depend on the final charges and how the case proceeds.

Cases of children left alone in cars and public places draw intense scrutiny because the danger is immediate and the victims cannot protect themselves. For parents and carers across the US, the account is a stark reminder of how quickly a child can be placed at risk, and how closely police, prosecutors, and the public watch when the youngest victims are involved. The outcome of Christensen's case now rests with the Newton County courts, where the allegations will be tested.