Police arrested John Carroll, 56, at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Pikeville, Kentucky, on Monday, 26 October 2026, as he faces 20 criminal charges after investigators found his mother's body in a bed at a home in nearby Paintsville.

The investigation began with a welfare-check request on 19 October at a residence on Andrea Circle.

A family member told officers that Carroll had said his mother died about a week earlier and remained in her bed, according to the Paintsville Police Department.

Investigators later concluded that Patty Carroll had probably died approximately four months before her body was discovered.

However, the precise date and cause of death have not been established through publicly released medical examiner findings.

Kentucky Man Arrested at Buffalo Wild Wings After Welfare Check

Officers responding to the welfare-check request discovered Patty Carroll's body inside the Paintsville residence. Police subsequently obtained search warrants, subpoenas, financial records and medical documents while conducting interviews to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to FOX 56, court documents described her remains as being in a 'state of decomposition and mummification' for at least four months.

The documents also indicated that Carroll had lived with his mother for approximately 10 years and served as her caregiver. The condition of her remains prompted questions about when she died and why her death had not been reported.

The investigation followed an account from a relative who said Carroll had acknowledged his mother's death but suggested it occurred only a week earlier.

That reported timeline differed substantially from investigators' estimate. Authorities have not released a final medical determination establishing the exact date of Patty Carroll's death.

On 26 October, Paintsville police worked with the Pikeville Police Department to locate Carroll. Officers arrested him at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Pikeville at approximately 2pm.

He was subsequently taken to the Paintsville Police Department for questioning before being transferred to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The restaurant was the location of his arrest, not where his mother's remains were discovered.

Financial Allegations Emerge After Kentucky Man's Buffalo Wild Wings Arrest

Investigators also uncovered suspected financial irregularities involving Patty Carroll's bank account during the months following her estimated death.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 56, Carroll allegedly wrote 17 cheques to himself from his mother's account, totalling approximately $26,250 (€23,600 and £19,700).

Authorities allege that the transactions involved funds from her Kentucky retirement and Social Security benefits. Prosecutors claim the cheques were signed using his mother's name without proper authorisation.

The Paintsville Herald also reported allegations involving cheques worth approximately $3,500 (€3,150 and £2,630) following automatic Social Security deposits.

However, the available reporting does not establish whether those payments were included among the 17 cheques identified in the criminal complaint. A complete breakdown of the transactions has not been publicly provided.

Investigators believe the financial activity could help explain why Patty Carroll's death went unreported. However, any alleged motive remains subject to investigation and court proceedings.

Carroll faces charges of abuse of a corpse, failure to report a death and theft by unlawful taking involving $10,000 to less than $1 million (approx. €897,972.00 and £751,209.00). He also faces 17 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to FOX 56, Carroll appeared in court on Wednesday, 28 October, and pleaded not guilty to all 20 charges.

His bond was reportedly set at $25,000 (€22,450 and £18,800), with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 4 November.

The charges remain allegations and have not been proven in court. No statement from Carroll's legal representative addressing the financial accusations was identified in the available reporting.

Authorities have not publicly established Patty Carroll's exact date or cause of death. Carroll has not been charged with homicide, and the reported evidence does not establish that he caused his mother's death.

The Paintsville Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges could follow as investigators continue reviewing financial records, forensic evidence and the circumstances surrounding Patty Carroll's death.