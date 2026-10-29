Nicole Virzi has been sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her friend's six-week-old son, Leon Katz, and injuring his twin brother, Ari, while visiting their family in Pittsburgh.

Virzi admitted third-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children on 28 October. The sentencing resolves a prosecution arising from the June 2024 death of Leon, who suffered a severe skull fracture and multiple brain bleeds while in her care. His brother survived.

The plea agreement also removed the possibility of a death sentence. Prosecutors had previously sought capital punishment if Virzi were convicted of first-degree murder. They said the parents' wish to avoid the additional trauma of a trial helped shape the decision to accept the agreement.

Parents Were at Hospital With His Twin

Virzi, 32, was visiting from San Diego when the children were injured at their family's home in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighbourhood. She was a PhD student and a trusted friend of their parents, Savannah Roberts and Ethan Katz.

Roberts and Katz took Ari to hospital for injuries they would later learn had been inflicted by Virzi. While they sought treatment for one child, they left Leon in her care. Virzi has been held in the Allegheny County Jail since her arrest on 16 June 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Virzi initially told police she had gone to get a bottle and discovered Leon on the floor after hearing him scream. She reported that he had fallen from a baby bouncer.

Emergency responders took Leon to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt-force trauma to the head. The investigation also established that Ari had suffered scratches, bruises and swelling while under Virzi's supervision.

Guilty Plea Follows Initial Account of a Fall

The account of an accidental fall did not explain the medical evidence. A doctor who examined the twins told investigators their injuries were inflicted and consistent with child abuse, according to the criminal complaint.

During questioning, Virzi subsequently admitted shaking and dropping Leon. She also admitted hurting Ari. Those admissions differed fundamentally from the explanation she initially gave investigators when emergency services were called to the home.

Wednesday's guilty plea covered both the killing of Leon and offences arising from the harm inflicted on his brother. The sentence imposed was a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 80 years in state prison. The case therefore ended through an admission of guilt and an agreed sentence, rather than a jury verdict following a trial.

Prosecutors Cite Family's Wishes

The district attorney's office said it consulted the family throughout the proceedings and considered both their wishes and public protection before offering the plea agreement.

Prosecutors described Virzi's actions as an abuse of the family's trust and acknowledged the continuing emotional suffering caused by the case. Virzi did not address the court during the plea hearing. Her defence lawyer, Tina Miller, said: 'No words of apology would be sufficient.'

The district attorney's office also conveyed the family's request for privacy as they continue to grieve and raise Leon's surviving twin.