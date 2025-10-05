KEY POINTS Jackie Apostel, 29, defends her relationship with Cruz Beckham, 20, against online criticism.

Jackie Apostel, the 29-year-old model and content creator dating 20-year-old Cruz Beckham, has hit back at online trolls questioning their nearly decade-long age gap.

The troll asked, 'Why is a 29 year old dating a 20? That's just weird.' Apostel swiftly responded with a heartfelt reply: 'Because he's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome 🥰.'

The exchange drew wide attention, especially after the couple attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show this weekend, seated alongside her and other family members. Apostel's defense of their relationship turned a negative comment into a public statement of pride and love.

A Relationship Laid Bare in Public

Apostel and Beckham first appeared together publicly at Glastonbury 2024, but their relationship was made Instagram-official in October 2024, when Cruz posted a birthday message to her. Since then, their dynamic has attracted a mix of admiration and scrutiny.

During the Paris show, Victoria Beckham posted a family photograph that included Apostel. A user left a comment under the image criticizing the age difference, prompting Apostel's rapid response. She reposted Victoria's image on her own Instagram Stories, and shared a shot of herself and Cruz brushing their teeth together as part of a behind-the-scenes moment.

In her fashion week post, Apostel also praised Victoria's show, writing, 'What an incredible show and in my favorite dress yet. @victoriabeckham honoured to witness all of this come to life.'

Defending the Difference

Rather than lash out, Apostel chose a simple, affirming defense. She listed personal qualities in Cruz that she admires — kindness, intelligence, maturity — the aspects that she believes define a bond beyond mere numbers.

'He's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome 🥰,' she said, reminding critics that love often resists calculation.

Support followed quickly in the comments. One user wrote, 'It's not weird, it's called love and it's none of your business.'Another shared, 'My husband is 8 years younger than me... I highly recommend it!'

The Age Gap in Celebrity Context

Celebrity relationships with age gaps are nothing new, but they do spark heightened scrutiny, especially when one partner is in their early twenties. Apostel's past includes time in the Brazilian girl band Schutz before starting her solo songwriting career, and her pairing with Cruz — heir to a famed public family — magnifies both her visibility and vulnerability.

Critics of age gaps often argue about life stage differences, power dynamics, and maturity levels — concerns that are particularly charged when one partner is just beginning adulthood.

In contrast, supporters often highlight consent, communication, and individual character. Apostel's response leaned toward the latter: choosing to highlight who Cruz is rather than defending how old he is.

Celebrity Age Gaps: A Familiar Story

The scrutiny surrounding Apostel and Beckham's age gap echoes that faced by many celebrity couples. Actress Olivia Wilde, who dated pop star Harry Styles, faced similar commentary over their 10-year age difference. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, separated by the same margin, have often spoken about navigating public criticism early in their marriage.

Even long-term couples like Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — who have a 20-year gap — have shown that age disparities are not unusual in the entertainment industry.

Relationship experts say that while such gaps invite scrutiny, they don't necessarily predict incompatibility. Dr. Melissa Ferber, a psychologist quoted by The Guardian, said, 'People tend to scrutinise age gaps more when the woman is older, even if both partners are consenting adults. Fame amplifies those judgments.'