Piers Morgan took to social media on Thursday to challenge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to name the senior royal who raised concerns over their son Archie's skin colour.

The outspoken TV presenter has never been a fan of the Duchess of Sussex and he made that clear when he refused to apologise after he said she lied in her Oprah interview. He has also never ceased to criticise her on Twitter and he is back at it again, this time including the Duke of Sussex.

Morgan called the couple "gutless weasels" in response to recent reports that they had considered naming the royal who questioned Archie's race. Meghan Markle had told Winfrey that there were concerns raised over how dark their son's skin colour would be before he was born.

Now, a leaked epilogue in the updated version of "Finding Freedom" claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex initially wanted to reveal the identity of the royal on TV. But they ultimately decided against it as it would have damaging consequences.

Morgan challenged the couple to "name the supposed Royal racist" to see how the palace will respond. Otherwise, he said they will "continue to smear the whole family."

The palace had said "recollections may vary" when a spokesperson first responded to the sensational claims in March. Prince William also said that they are "very much not a racist family." Likewise, there were those who claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have taken it out of context as it is only normal for people to wonder if the child will take after either of the parents or both.

"No racism, just the same wondering that goes on in every family awaiting a baby. Wonder what the hair colour, eye colour, skin tone, height, personality, likes, dislikes, etc. Will be. H&M have twisted it," one user commented on Morgan's post.

"It's normal for every couple, not just interracial, as no two people have the same skin tone, looks, personality, etc," another responded.

Prince Harry had confirmed with Winfrey then that there were talks about how his children with Meghan Markle would look like during the early days of their relationship. He did not say though if the conversations were specifically directed at Archie and his skin colour.